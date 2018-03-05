Passport strategy for authenticating with Slack using the OAuth 2.0 API.
Updated to support Sign in with Slack by default.
This repository is not getting the love it deserves. If you're interested in taking over maintenance or ownership of this repo and npm, please ask Slack to care about it.
$ npm install passport-slack
const {CLIENT_ID, CLIENT_SECRET, PORT} = process.env,
SlackStrategy = require('passport-slack').Strategy,
passport = require('passport'),
express = require('express'),
app = express();
// setup the strategy using defaults
passport.use(new SlackStrategy({
clientID: CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET
}, (accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) => {
// optionally persist profile data
done(null, profile);
}
));
app.use(passport.initialize());
app.use(require('body-parser').urlencoded({ extended: true }));
// path to start the OAuth flow
app.get('/auth/slack', passport.authorize('slack'));
// OAuth callback url
app.get('/auth/slack/callback',
passport.authorize('slack', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
(req, res) => res.redirect('/')
);
app.listen(PORT);
{
"provider": "Slack",
"id": "U123XXXXX",
"displayName": "John Agan",
"user": {
"name": "John Agan",
"id": "U123XXXXX",
"email": "johnagan@testing.com",
"image_24": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=24&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F66f9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-24.png",
"image_32": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=32&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F66f9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-32.png",
"image_48": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=48&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F66f9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-48.png",
"image_72": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=72&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F66f9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-72.png",
"image_192": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=192&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F7fa9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-192.png",
"image_512": "https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/123abcd123bc12b3c.jpg?s=512&d=https%3A%2F%2Fa.slack-edge.com%2F7fa9%2Fimg%2Favatars%2Fava_0000-512.png"
},
"team": {
"id": "T123XXXX",
"name": "My Awesome Team",
"domain": "my-awesome-team",
"image_34": "https://a.slack-edge.com/0000/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-00.png",
"image_44": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-00.png",
"image_68": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-00.png",
"image_88": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-00.png",
"image_102": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-000.png",
"image_132": "https://a.slack-edge.com/00a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-000.png",
"image_230": "https://a.slack-edge.com/0a0a0/img/avatars-teams/ava_0000-000.png",
"image_default": true
}
}
The Slack authentication strategy authenticates users using a Slack
account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which
accepts these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.
passport.use(new SlackStrategy({
clientID: CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET,
skipUserProfile: false, // default
scope: ['identity.basic', 'identity.email', 'identity.avatar', 'identity.team'] // default
},
(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) => {
// optionally persist user data into a database
done(null, profile);
}
));
Use
passport.authorize() (or
passport.authenticate() if you want to authenticate with Slack and affect
req.user and user session), specifying the
'slack' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/slack', passport.authorize('slack'));
app.get('/auth/slack/callback',
passport.authorize('slack', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
(req, res) => res.redirect('/') // Successful authentication, redirect home.
);
By default passport-slack strategy will try to retrieve all user identity from Slack using the default scopes of
identity.basic,
identity.email,
identity.avatar, and
identity.team. To override these, set the
scope parameter to an array of scopes.
passport.use(new SlackStrategy({
clientID: CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET,
scope: ['identity.basic', 'channels:read', 'chat:write:user']
}, () => { });
If you just need an access token and not user profile data, you can avoid getting profile info by setting
skipUserProfile to true.
passport.use(new SlackStrategy({
clientID: CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET,
scope: ['incoming-webhook'],
skipUserProfile: true
}, () => { });
Copyright (c) 2014 Michael Pearson