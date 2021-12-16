This is a SAML 2.0 authentication provider for Passport, the Node.js authentication library.
The code was originally based on Michael Bosworth's express-saml library.
Passport-SAML has been tested to work with Onelogin, Okta, Shibboleth, SimpleSAMLphp based Identity Providers, and with Active Directory Federation Services.
npm install passport-saml
The examples utilize the Feide OpenIdp identity provider. You need an account there to log in with this. You also need to register your site as a service provider.
The SAML identity provider will redirect you to the URL provided by the
path configuration.
const SamlStrategy = require('passport-saml').Strategy;
[...]
passport.use(
new SamlStrategy(
{
path: "/login/callback",
entryPoint:
"https://openidp.feide.no/simplesaml/saml2/idp/SSOService.php",
issuer: "passport-saml",
cert: "fake cert", // cert must be provided
},
function (profile, done) {
// for signon
findByEmail(profile.email, function (err, user) {
if (err) {
return done(err);
}
return done(null, user);
});
},
function (profile, done) {
// for logout
findByNameID(profile.nameID, function (err, user) {
if (err) {
return done(err);
}
return done(null, user);
});
}
)
);
You can pass a
getSamlOptions parameter to
MultiSamlStrategy which will be called before the SAML flows. Passport-SAML will pass in the request object so you can decide which configuation is appropriate.
const { MultiSamlStrategy } = require('passport-saml');
[...]
passport.use(
new MultiSamlStrategy(
{
passReqToCallback: true, // makes req available in callback
getSamlOptions: function (request, done) {
findProvider(request, function (err, provider) {
if (err) {
return done(err);
}
return done(null, provider.configuration);
});
},
},
function (req, profile, done) {
// for signon
findByEmail(profile.email, function (err, user) {
if (err) {
return done(err);
}
return done(null, user);
});
},
function (req, profile, done) {
// for logout
findByNameID(profile.nameID, function (err, user) {
if (err) {
return done(err);
}
return done(null, user);
});
}
)
);
The options passed when the
MultiSamlStrategy is initialized are also passed as default values to each provider.
e.g. If you provide an
issuer on
MultiSamlStrategy, this will be also a default value for every provider.
You can override these defaults by passing a new value through the
getSamlOptions function.
Using multiple providers supports
validateInResponseTo, but all the
InResponse values are stored on the same Cache. This means, if you're using the default
InMemoryCache, that all providers have access to it and a provider might get its response validated against another's request. Issue Report. To amend this you should provide a different cache provider per SAML provider, through the
getSamlOptions function.
⚠️ There's a race condition bug in versions < 1.3.3 which makes it vulnerable to DOS attacks: Please use > 1.3.3 if you want to use this issue
The profile object referenced above contains the following:
export interface Profile {
issuer: string;
sessionIndex?: string;
nameID: string;
nameIDFormat: string;
nameQualifier?: string;
spNameQualifier?: string;
ID?: string;
mail?: string; // InCommon Attribute urn:oid:0.9.2342.19200300.100.1.3
email?: string; // `mail` if not present in the assertion
["urn:oid:0.9.2342.19200300.100.1.3"]?: string;
getAssertionXml?(): string; // get the raw assertion XML
getAssertion?(): Record<string, unknown>; // get the assertion XML parsed as a JavaScript object
getSamlResponseXml?(): string; // get the raw SAML response XML
[attributeName: string]: unknown; // arbitrary `AttributeValue`s
}
Core
callbackUrl: full callbackUrl (overrides path/protocol if supplied)
path: path to callback; will be combined with protocol and server host information to construct callback url if
callbackUrl is not specified (default:
/saml/consume)
protocol: protocol for callback; will be combined with path and server host information to construct callback url if
callbackUrl is not specified (default:
http://)
host: host for callback; will be combined with path and protocol to construct callback url if
callbackUrl is not specified (default:
localhost)
entryPoint: identity provider entrypoint (is required to be spec-compliant when the request is signed)
issuer: issuer string to supply to identity provider
audience: expected saml response Audience (if not provided, Audience won't be verified)
cert: the IDP's public signing certificate used to validate the signatures of the incoming SAML Responses, see Security and signatures
privateKey: see Security and signatures.
decryptionPvk: optional private key that will be used to attempt to decrypt any encrypted assertions that are received
signatureAlgorithm: optionally set the signature algorithm for signing requests, valid values are 'sha1' (default), 'sha256', or 'sha512'
digestAlgorithm: optionally set the digest algorithm used to provide a digest for the signed data object, valid values are 'sha1' (default), 'sha256', or 'sha512'
xmlSignatureTransforms: optionally set an array of signature transforms to be used in HTTP-POST signatures. By default this is
[ 'http://www.w3.org/2000/09/xmldsig#enveloped-signature', 'http://www.w3.org/2001/10/xml-exc-c14n#' ]
Additional SAML behaviors
additionalParams: dictionary of additional query params to add to all requests; if an object with this key is passed to
authenticate, the dictionary of additional query params will be appended to those present on the returned URL, overriding any specified by initialization options' additional parameters (
additionalParams,
additionalAuthorizeParams, and
additionalLogoutParams)
additionalAuthorizeParams: dictionary of additional query params to add to 'authorize' requests
identifierFormat: optional name identifier format to request from identity provider (default:
urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:1.1:nameid-format:emailAddress)
wantAssertionsSigned: if truthy, add
WantAssertionsSigned="true" to the metadata, to specify that the IdP should always sign the assertions.
acceptedClockSkewMs: Time in milliseconds of skew that is acceptable between client and server when checking
NotBefore and
NotOnOrAfter assertion condition validity timestamps. Setting to
-1 will disable checking these conditions entirely. Default is
0.
maxAssertionAgeMs: Amount of time after which the framework should consider an assertion expired. If the limit imposed by this variable is stricter than the limit imposed by
NotOnOrAfter, this limit will be used when determining if an assertion is expired.
attributeConsumingServiceIndex: optional
AttributeConsumingServiceIndex attribute to add to AuthnRequest to instruct the IDP which attribute set to attach to the response (link)
disableRequestedAuthnContext: if truthy, do not request a specific authentication context. This is known to help when authenticating against Active Directory (AD FS) servers.
authnContext: if truthy, name identifier format to request auth context (default:
urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:ac:classes:PasswordProtectedTransport); array of values is also supported
racComparison: Requested Authentication Context comparison type. Possible values are 'exact','minimum','maximum','better'. Default is 'exact'.
forceAuthn: if set to true, the initial SAML request from the service provider specifies that the IdP should force re-authentication of the user, even if they possess a valid session.
passive: if set to true, the initial SAML request from the service provider specifies that the IdP should prevent visible user interaction. This is useful for validating a user session without prompting for a login when there is no active session. The IdP recognizes the parameter and returns to the SP.
providerName: optional human-readable name of the requester for use by the presenter's user agent or the identity provider
skipRequestCompression: if set to true, the SAML request from the service provider won't be compressed.
authnRequestBinding: if set to
HTTP-POST, will request authentication from IDP via HTTP POST binding, otherwise defaults to HTTP Redirect
disableRequestAcsUrl: if truthy, SAML AuthnRequest from the service provider will not include the optional AssertionConsumerServiceURL. Default is falsy so it is automatically included.
scoping: An optional configuration which implements the functionality explained in the SAML spec paragraph "3.4.1.2 Element ". The config object is structured as following:
{
idpList: [ // optional
{
entries: [ // required
{
providerId: "yourProviderId", // required for each entry
name: "yourName", // optional
loc: "yourLoc", // optional
},
],
getComplete: "URI to your complete IDP list", // optional
},
],
proxyCount: 2, // optional
requesterId: "requesterId", // optional
};
InResponseTo Validation
validateInResponseTo: if truthy, then InResponseTo will be validated from incoming SAML responses
requestIdExpirationPeriodMs: Defines the expiration time when a Request ID generated for a SAML request will not be valid if seen in a SAML response in the
InResponseTo field. Default is 8 hours.
cacheProvider: Defines the implementation for a cache provider used to store request Ids generated in SAML requests as part of
InResponseTo validation. Default is a built-in in-memory cache provider. For details see the 'Cache Provider' section.
Issuer Validation
idpIssuer: if provided, then the IdP issuer will be validated for incoming Logout Requests/Responses. For ADFS this looks like
https://acme_tools.windows.net/deadbeef
Passport
passReqToCallback: if truthy,
req will be passed as the first argument to the verify callback (default:
false)
name: Optionally, provide a custom name. (default:
saml). Useful If you want to instantiate the strategy multiple times with different configurations,
allowing users to authenticate against multiple different SAML targets from the same site. You'll need to use a unique set of URLs
for each target, and use this custom name when calling
passport.authenticate() as well.
Logout
logoutUrl: base address to call with logout requests (default:
entryPoint)
additionalLogoutParams: dictionary of additional query params to add to 'logout' requests
logoutCallbackUrl: The value with which to populate the
Location attribute in the
SingleLogoutService elements in the generated service provider metadata.
You need to provide a route corresponding to the
path configuration parameter given to the strategy:
The authentication callback must be invoked after the
body-parser middlerware.
const bodyParser = require("body-parser");
app.post(
"/login/callback",
bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }),
passport.authenticate("saml", {
failureRedirect: "/",
failureFlash: true,
}),
function (req, res) {
res.redirect("/");
}
);
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying
saml as the strategy:
app.get(
"/login",
passport.authenticate("saml", { failureRedirect: "/", failureFlash: true }),
function (req, res) {
res.redirect("/");
}
);
...or, if you wish to add or override query string parameters:
app.get(
"/login",
passport.authenticate("saml", {
additionalParams: { username: "user@domain.com" },
}),
function (req, res) {
res.redirect("/");
}
);
As a convenience, the strategy object exposes a
generateServiceProviderMetadata method which will generate a service provider metadata document suitable for supplying to an identity provider. This method will only work on strategies which are configured with a
callbackUrl (since the relative path for the callback is not sufficient information to generate a complete metadata document).
The
decryptionCert argument should be a public certificate matching the
decryptionPvk and is required if the strategy is configured with a
decryptionPvk.
The
signingCert argument should be a public certificate matching the
privateKey and is required if the strategy is configured with a
privateKey. An array of certificates can be provided to support certificate rotation. When supplying an array of certificates, the first entry in the array should match the current
privateKey. Additional entries in the array can be used to publish upcoming certificates to IdPs before changing the
privateKey.
The
generateServiceProviderMetadata method is also available on the
MultiSamlStrategy, but needs an extra request and a callback argument (
generateServiceProviderMetadata( req, decryptionCert, signingCert, next )), which are passed to the
getSamlOptions to retrieve the correct configuration.
Passport-SAML uses the HTTP Redirect Binding for its
AuthnRequests (unless overridden with the
authnRequestBinding parameter), and expects to receive the messages back via the HTTP POST binding.
Authentication requests sent by Passport-SAML can be signed using RSA signature with SHA1, SHA256 or SHA512 hashing algorithms.
To select hashing algorithm, use:
...
signatureAlgorithm: "sha1" // (default, but not recommended anymore these days)
signatureAlgorithm: "sha256" // (preferred - your IDP should support it, otherwise think about upgrading it)
signatureAlgorithm: "sha512" // (most secure - check if your IDP supports it)
...
To sign them you need to provide a private key in the PEM format via the
privateKey configuration key.
Formats supported for
privateKey field are,
-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----
<private key contents here delimited at 64 characters per row>
-----END PRIVATE KEY-----
-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----
<private key contents here delimited at 64 characters per row>
-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----
(both versions work) See example from tests of the first version of well formatted private key.
See example from tests of singleline private key.
Add it to strategy options like this:
privateKey: fs.readFileSync("./privateKey.pem", "utf-8");
It is a good idea to validate the signatures of the incoming SAML Responses. For this, you can provide the Identity Provider's public PEM-encoded X.509 signing certificate using the
cert configuration key. The "BEGIN CERTIFICATE" and "END CERTIFICATE" lines should be stripped out and the certificate should be provided on a single line.
cert: "MIICizCCAfQCCQCY8tKaMc0BMjANBgkqh ... W==";
If you have a certificate in the binary DER encoding, you can convert it to the necessary PEM encoding like this:
openssl x509 -inform der -in my_certificate.cer -out my_certificate.pem
If the Identity Provider has multiple signing certificates that are valid (such as during the rolling from an old key to a new key and responses signed with either key are valid) then the
cert configuration key can be an array:
cert: ["MIICizCCAfQCCQCY8tKaMc0BMjANBgkqh ... W==", "MIIEOTCCAyGgAwIBAgIJAKZgJdKdCdL6M ... g="];
The
cert configuration key can also be a function that receives a callback as argument calls back a possible error and a certificate or array of certificates. This allows the Identity Provider to be polled for valid certificates and the new certificate can be used if it is changed:
cert: function(callback) { callback(null,polledCertificates); }
Here is a configuration that has been proven to work with ADFS:
{
entryPoint: 'https://ad.example.net/adfs/ls/',
issuer: 'https://your-app.example.net/login/callback',
callbackUrl: 'https://your-app.example.net/login/callback',
cert: 'MIICizCCAfQCCQCY8tKaMc0BMjANBgkqh ... W==',
authnContext: ['http://schemas.microsoft.com/ws/2008/06/identity/authenticationmethod/windows'],
identifierFormat: null
}
Please note that ADFS needs to have a trust established to your service in order for this to work.
For more detailed instructions, see ADFS documentation.
If the
NotBefore or the
NotOnOrAfter attributes are returned in the SAML response, Passport-SAML will validate them
against the current time +/- a configurable clock skew value. The default for the skew is 0s. This is to account for
differences between the clock time on the client (Node server with Passport-SAML) and the server (Identity provider).
NotBefore and
NotOnOrAfter can be part of either the
SubjectConfirmation element, or within in the
Assertion/Conditions element
in the SAML response.
When configured (turn
validateInResponseTo to
true in the Passport-SAML config), the
InResponseTo attribute will be validated.
Validation will succeed if Passport-SAML previously generated a SAML request with an id that matches the value of
InResponseTo.
Also note that
InResponseTo is validated as an attribute of the top level
Response element in the SAML response, as well
as part of the
SubjectConfirmation element.
Previous request id's generated for SAML requests will eventually expire. This is controlled with the
requestIdExpirationPeriodMs option
passed into the Passport-SAML config. The default is 28,800,000 ms (8 hours). Once expired, a subsequent SAML response
received with an
InResponseTo equal to the expired id will not validate and an error will be returned.
When
InResponseTo validation is turned on, Passport-SAML will store generated request ids used in SAML requests to the IdP. The implementation
of how things are stored, checked to see if they exist, and eventually removed is from the Cache Provider used by Passport-SAML.
The default implementation is a simple in-memory cache provider. For multiple server/process scenarios, this will not be sufficient as
the server/process that generated the request id and stored in memory could be different than the server/process handling the
SAML response. The
InResponseTo could fail in this case erroneously.
To support this scenario you can provide an implementation for a cache provider by providing an object with following functions:
{
saveAsync: async function (key, value) {
// saves the key with the optional value, returns the saved value
},
getAsync: async function (key) {
// returns the value if found, null otherwise
},
removeAsync: async function (key) {
// removes the key from the cache, returns the
// key removed, null if no key is removed
},
};
Provide an instance of an object which has these functions passed to the
cacheProvider config option when using Passport-SAML.
Passport-SAML has built in support for SLO including
Redirect and
POST SAML Protocol Bindings
See Releases to find the changes that go into each release.
Gerard Braad has provided an example app at https://github.com/gbraad/passport-saml-example/
We only support Long-Term Support versions of Node.
We specifically limit our support to LTS versions of Node, not because this package won't work on other versions, but because we have a limited amount of time, and supporting LTS offers the greatest return on that investment.
It's possible this package will work correctly on newer versions of Node. It may even be possible to use this package on older versions of Node, though that's more unlikely as we'll make every effort to take advantage of features available in the oldest LTS version we support.
As each Node LTS version reaches its end-of-life we will remove that version from the
node
engines property of our package's
package.json file. Removing a Node version is considered a breaking change and will entail the publishing of a new major version of this package. We will not accept any requests to support an end-of-life version of Node. Any merge requests or issues supporting an end-of-life version of Node will be closed.
We will accept code that allows this package to run on newer, non-LTS, versions of Node.