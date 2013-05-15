Passport strategy for authenticating based on a remember me cookie.
This module lets you authenticate using a remember me cookie (aka persistent login) in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, remember me authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-remember-me
The remember me authentication strategy authenticates users using a token stored
in a remember me cookie. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which
consumes the token and calls
done providing a user.
The strategy also requires an
issue callback, which issues a new token. For
security reasons, remember me tokens should be invalidated after being used.
The
issue callback supplies a new token that will be stored in the cookie for
next use.
passport.use(new RememberMeStrategy(
function(token, done) {
Token.consume(token, function (err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
if (!user) { return done(null, false); }
return done(null, user);
});
},
function(user, done) {
var token = utils.generateToken(64);
Token.save(token, { userId: user.id }, function(err) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
return done(null, token);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'remember-me' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
This is typically used in an application's middleware stack, to log the user back in the next time they visit any page on your site. For example:
app.configure(function() {
app.use(express.cookieParser());
app.use(express.bodyParser());
app.use(express.session({ secret: 'keyboard cat' }));
app.use(passport.initialize());
app.use(passport.session());
app.use(passport.authenticate('remember-me'));
app.use(app.router);
});
Note that
passport.session() should be mounted above
remember-me
authentication, so that tokens aren't exchanged for currently active login
sessions.
If the user enables "remember me" mode, an initial cookie should be set when they login.
app.post('/login',
passport.authenticate('local', { failureRedirect: '/login', failureFlash: true }),
function(req, res, next) {
// issue a remember me cookie if the option was checked
if (!req.body.remember_me) { return next(); }
var token = utils.generateToken(64);
Token.save(token, { userId: req.user.id }, function(err) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
res.cookie('remember_me', token, { path: '/', httpOnly: true, maxAge: 604800000 }); // 7 days
return next();
});
},
function(req, res) {
res.redirect('/');
});
If not managed correctly, using a "remember me" cookie for automatic authentication increases a service's exposure to potential security threats. There are a number of techniques to reduce and mitigate these threats, and it is a matter of application-level policy to asses the level of risk and implement appropriate counter measures.
The following list is recommended reading for understanding these risks:
For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.
$ npm install
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)