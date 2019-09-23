openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pr

passport-reddit

by Slotos
0.2.4 (see all)

Reddit oauth2 authentication strategy for passport.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

419

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Passport-Reddit Build Status Coverage Status

Passport strategy for authenticating with Reddit using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Reddit in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Reddit authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-reddit

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Reddit authentication strategy authenticates users using a Reddit account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

passport.use(new RedditStrategy({
    clientID: REDDIT_CONSUMER_KEY,
    clientSecret: REDDIT_CONSUMER_SECRET,
    callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/reddit/callback"
  },
  function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate({ redditId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'reddit' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get('/auth/reddit', function(req, res, next){
  req.session.state = crypto.randomBytes(32).toString('hex');
  passport.authenticate('reddit', {
    state: req.session.state,
    duration: 'permanent',
  })(req, res, next);
});

app.get('/auth/reddit/callback', function(req, res, next){
  // Check for origin via state token
  if (req.query.state == req.session.state){
    passport.authenticate('reddit', {
      successRedirect: '/',
      failureRedirect: '/login'
    })(req, res, next);
  }
  else {
    next( new Error(403) );
  }
});
state option use

Reddit requires state, otherwise erring out. I've decided to opt out of providing default state, since it kills the whole purpose of the flag. If you don't want to use it, provide any string and don't check for it on user return.

Also included is the optional duration parameter, to request a slightly longer authorization. Defaults to temporary (1 hour). Defined in the official Reddit OAuth spec

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.

Tests

$ npm install --dev
$ make test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Original work Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)

Modified work Copyright (c) 2013 Dmytro Soltys [http://slotos.net/](http://slotos.net/)

Modified work Copyright (c) 2013 Brian Partridge [http://brianpartridge.com/](http://brianpartridge.com/)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial