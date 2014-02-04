openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pp

passport-ping

by Alex Thieme
0.1.1 (see all)

Passport strategy for authenticating with PingFederate using the OAuth 2.0 API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Passport-Ping

Passport strategy for authenticating with PingFederate using the OAuth 2.0 API. This assumes you have a properly configured and running PingFederate server.

This module lets you authenticate using PingFederate in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, PingFederate authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-ping

Usage

Configure Strategy

The PingFederate authentication strategy authenticates users using PingFederate and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a host, port, client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

passport.use(new PingStrategy({
    clientID: '123-456-789' ,
    clientSecret: 'shhh-its-a-secret' ,
    callbackURL: 'https://www.example.net/auth/ping/callback'
  },
  function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate(..., function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

passport.use(new PingStrategy({
    host: 'localhost' ,
    clientID: '123-456-789' ,
    clientSecret: 'shhh-its-a-secret' ,
    callbackURL: 'https://www.example.net/auth/ping/callback'
  },
  function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate(..., function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

passport.use(new PingStrategy({
    host: 'localhost' ,
    port: 9031 ,
    clientID: '123-456-789' ,
    clientSecret: 'shhh-its-a-secret' ,
    callbackURL: 'https://www.example.net/auth/ping/callback'
  },
  function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate(..., function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'ping' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get('/auth/ping',
  passport.authenticate('ping'));

app.get('/auth/ping/callback',
  passport.authenticate('ping', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
  function(req, res) {
    // Successful authentication, redirect home.
    res.redirect('/');
  });

Credits

License

The MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial