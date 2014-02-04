Passport strategy for authenticating with PingFederate using the OAuth 2.0 API. This assumes you have a properly configured and running PingFederate server.
This module lets you authenticate using PingFederate in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, PingFederate authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-ping
The PingFederate authentication strategy authenticates users using PingFederate
and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which accepts
these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options
specifying a host, port, client ID, client secret, and callback URL.
passport.use(new PingStrategy({
clientID: '123-456-789' ,
clientSecret: 'shhh-its-a-secret' ,
callbackURL: 'https://www.example.net/auth/ping/callback'
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate(..., function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
passport.use(new PingStrategy({
host: 'localhost' ,
clientID: '123-456-789' ,
clientSecret: 'shhh-its-a-secret' ,
callbackURL: 'https://www.example.net/auth/ping/callback'
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate(..., function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
passport.use(new PingStrategy({
host: 'localhost' ,
port: 9031 ,
clientID: '123-456-789' ,
clientSecret: 'shhh-its-a-secret' ,
callbackURL: 'https://www.example.net/auth/ping/callback'
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate(..., function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'ping' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/ping',
passport.authenticate('ping'));
app.get('/auth/ping/callback',
passport.authenticate('ping', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});