passport-openid

by Jared Hanson
0.4.0 (see all)

OpenID authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

Readme

Passport-OpenID

Passport strategy for authenticating with OpenID.

This module lets you authenticate using OpenID in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, OpenID authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-openid

Usage

Configure Strategy

The OpenID authentication strategy authenticates users using an OpenID identifier. The strategy requires a validate callback, which accepts this identifier and calls done providing a user. Additionally, options can be supplied to specify a return URL and realm.

passport.use(new OpenIDStrategy({
    returnURL: 'http://localhost:3000/auth/openid/return',
    realm: 'http://localhost:3000/'
  },
  function(identifier, done) {
    User.findByOpenID({ openId: identifier }, function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'openid' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.post('/auth/openid',
  passport.authenticate('openid'));

app.get('/auth/openid/return', 
  passport.authenticate('openid', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
  function(req, res) {
    // Successful authentication, redirect home.
    res.redirect('/');
  });

Saving Associations

Associations between a relying party and an OpenID provider are used to verify subsequent protocol messages and reduce round trips. In order to take advantage of this, an application must store these associations. This can be done by registering functions with saveAssociation and loadAssociation.

strategy.saveAssociation(function(handle, provider, algorithm, secret, expiresIn, done) {
  // custom storage implementation
  saveAssoc(handle, provider, algorithm, secret, expiresIn, function(err) {
    if (err) { return done(err) }
    return done();
  });
});

strategy.loadAssociation(function(handle, done) {
  // custom retrieval implementation
  loadAssoc(handle, function(err, provider, algorithm, secret) {
    if (err) { return done(err) }
    return done(null, provider, algorithm, secret)
  });
});

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the signon example.

Strategies using OpenID

Strategy
Cloud Foundry UAA (OpenID Connect)
Google
Steam
Yahoo!

Tests

$ npm install --dev
$ make test

Build Status

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)

