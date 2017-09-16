Passport strategy for authenticating with OpenID.
This module lets you authenticate using OpenID in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, OpenID authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-openid
The OpenID authentication strategy authenticates users using an OpenID
identifier. The strategy requires a
validate callback, which accepts this
identifier and calls
done providing a user. Additionally, options can be
supplied to specify a return URL and realm.
passport.use(new OpenIDStrategy({
returnURL: 'http://localhost:3000/auth/openid/return',
realm: 'http://localhost:3000/'
},
function(identifier, done) {
User.findByOpenID({ openId: identifier }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'openid' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.post('/auth/openid',
passport.authenticate('openid'));
app.get('/auth/openid/return',
passport.authenticate('openid', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
Associations between a relying party and an OpenID provider are used to verify
subsequent protocol messages and reduce round trips. In order to take advantage
of this, an application must store these associations. This can be done by
registering functions with
saveAssociation and
loadAssociation.
strategy.saveAssociation(function(handle, provider, algorithm, secret, expiresIn, done) {
// custom storage implementation
saveAssoc(handle, provider, algorithm, secret, expiresIn, function(err) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
return done();
});
});
strategy.loadAssociation(function(handle, done) {
// custom retrieval implementation
loadAssoc(handle, function(err, provider, algorithm, secret) {
if (err) { return done(err) }
return done(null, provider, algorithm, secret)
});
});
For a complete, working example, refer to the signon example.
|Strategy
|Cloud Foundry UAA (OpenID Connect)
|Steam
|Yahoo!
$ npm install --dev
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)