An add-on to the Passport authentication library to provide a simple way to refresh your OAuth 2.0 access tokens.
npm install passport-oauth2-refresh
When setting up your passport strategies, add a call to
refresh.use() after
passport.use().
An example, using the Facebook strategy:
const passport = require('passport');
const refresh = require('passport-oauth2-refresh');
const FacebookStrategy = require('passport-facebook').Strategy;
const strategy = new FacebookStrategy({
clientID: FACEBOOK_APP_ID,
clientSecret: FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://www.example.com/auth/facebook/callback"
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
// Make sure you store the refreshToken somewhere!
User.findOrCreate(..., function(err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
done(null, user);
});
});
passport.use(strategy);
refresh.use(strategy);
When you need to refresh the access token, call
requestNewAccessToken():
const refresh = require('passport-oauth2-refresh');
refresh.requestNewAccessToken(
'facebook',
'some_refresh_token',
function (err, accessToken, refreshToken) {
// You have a new access token, store it in the user object,
// or use it to make a new request.
// `refreshToken` may or may not exist, depending on the strategy you are using.
// You probably don't need it anyway, as according to the OAuth 2.0 spec,
// it should be the same as the initial refresh token.
},
);
Instead of using the default
strategy.name, you can setup
passport-oauth2-refresh to use an specific name instead.
// Setup
passport.use('gmail', googleStrategy);
// To refresh
refresh.requestNewAccessToken('gmail', 'some_refresh_token', done);
This can be useful if you'd like to reuse strategy objects but under a different name.
Most passport strategies that use OAuth 2.0 should work without any additional configuration. Some strategies, however require custom OAuth configuration, or do not expose an oauth2 adapter for internal use. In these cases, a callback can be specified by calling the
use function with an extra
options parameter:
const { OAuth2 } = require('oauth');
refresh.use(strategy, {
setRefreshOAuth2() {
return new OAuth2(/* custom oauth config */);
},
});
The
setRefreshOAuth2 callback should return an instance of the node-oauth OAuth2 class.
The callback is called with two named parameters, which can be used to further customise the OAuth2 adapter:
refresh.use(strategy, {
setRefreshOAuth2({ strategyOAuth2, refreshOAuth2 }) {
// These named parameters are set for most strategies.
// The `refreshOAuth2` instance is a clone of the one supplied by the strategy, inheriting most of its config.
// Customise it here and return if necessary.
// For example, to set a proxy:
refreshOAuth2.setAgent(new HttpsProxyAgent(agentUrl));
return refreshOAuth2;
},
});
Some endpoints require additional parameters to be sent when requesting a new access token. To send these parameters, specify the parameters when calling
requestNewAccessToken as follows:
const extraParams = { some: 'extra_param' };
refresh.requestNewAccessToken('gmail', 'some_refresh_token', extraParams, done);
Passport is a library which doesn't deal in implementation-specific details. From the author:
Passport is a library for authenticating requests, and only that. It is not going to get involved in anything that is specific to OAuth, or any other authorization protocol.
Fair enough. Hence, this add-on was born as a way to help deal with refreshing OAuth 2.0 tokens.
It is particularly useful when dealing with Google's OAuth 2.0 implementation, which expires access tokens after 1 hour.
MIT