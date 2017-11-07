openbase logo
passport-oauth2-jwt-bearer

by xtuple
0.2.0 (see all)

JSON Web Token (JWT) Bearer Token Profiles for OAuth 2.0 client authentication strategy for Passport

Categories

Readme

passport-oauth2-jwt-bearer

JSON Web Token (JWT) Bearer Token Profiles for OAuth 2.0 client authentication strategy for Passport.

This module lets you authenticate requests containing client credentials in a JWT sent in the request body's assertion field, as defined by the JSON Web Token (JWT) Bearer Token Profiles for OAuth 2.0 draft. These credentials are typically used to protect the token endpoint and used as an alternative to HTTP Basic authentication. This module is modeled off of Google's OAuth 2.0 Server to Server Applications. This module can be used with the oauth2orize-jwt-bearer module to create a JWT OAuth 2.0 exchange scenario server.

Install

$ npm install passport-oauth2-jwt-bearer

Usage

Configure Strategy

The JSON Web Token (JWT) Bearer Token Profiles for OAuth 2.0 client authentication strategy authenticates clients using a JWT. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts those credentials and calls done providing a client.

var ClientJWTBearerStrategy = require('passport-oauth2-jwt-bearer').Strategy;

passport.use(new ClientJWTBearerStrategy(
    function(claimSetIss, done) {
        Clients.findOne({ clientId: claimSetIss }, function (err, client) {
            if (err) { return done(err); }
            if (!client) { return done(null, false); }
            return done(null, client);
        });
    }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'oauth2-jwt-bearer' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application, using OAuth2orize middleware to implement the token endpoint:

app.get('/profile',
    passport.authenticate(['oauth2-jwt-bearer'], { session: false }),
    oauth2orize.token());

Tests

$ npm install --dev
$ make test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2013 xTuple [http://www.xtuple.com/](http://www.xtuple.com/)

