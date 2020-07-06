OAuth 2.0 client password authentication strategy for Passport.
This module lets you authenticate requests containing client credentials in the request body, as defined by the OAuth 2.0 specification. These credentials are typically used protect the token endpoint and used as an alternative to HTTP Basic authentication.
$ npm install passport-oauth2-client-password
The OAuth 2.0 client password authentication strategy authenticates clients
using a client ID and client secret. The strategy requires a
verify callback,
which accepts those credentials and calls
done providing a client.
passport.use(new ClientPasswordStrategy(
function(clientId, clientSecret, done) {
Clients.findOne({ clientId: clientId }, function (err, client) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
if (!client) { return done(null, false); }
if (client.clientSecret != clientSecret) { return done(null, false); }
return done(null, client);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'oauth2-client-password'
strategy, to authenticate requests. This strategy is typically used in
combination with HTTP Basic authentication (as provided by passport-http),
allowing clients to include credentials in the request body.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application, using OAuth2orize middleware to implement the token endpoint:
app.get('/profile',
passport.authenticate(['basic', 'oauth2-client-password'], { session: false }),
oauth2orize.token());
The example
included with OAuth2orize
demonstrates how to implement a complete OAuth 2.0 authorization server.
ClientPasswordStrategy is used to authenticate clients as they request access
tokens from the token endpoint.
$ npm install --dev
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)