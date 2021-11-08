General-purpose OAuth 1.0 authentication strategy for Passport.
This module lets you authenticate using OAuth in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, OAuth authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
Note that this strategy provides generic OAuth support. In many cases, a provider-specific strategy can be used instead, which cuts down on unnecessary configuration, and accommodates any provider-specific quirks. See the list for supported providers.
Developers who need to implement authentication against an OAuth provider that is not already supported are encouraged to sub-class this strategy. If you choose to open source the new provider-specific strategy, please add it to the list so other people can find it.
$ npm install passport-oauth1
The OAuth authentication strategy authenticates users using a third-party
account and OAuth tokens. The provider's OAuth endpoints, as well as the
consumer key and secret, are specified as options. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which receives a token and profile, and calls
cb
providing a user.
passport.use(new OAuth1Strategy({
requestTokenURL: 'https://www.example.com/oauth/request_token',
accessTokenURL: 'https://www.example.com/oauth/access_token',
userAuthorizationURL: 'https://www.example.com/oauth/authorize',
consumerKey: EXAMPLE_CONSUMER_KEY,
consumerSecret: EXAMPLE_CONSUMER_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/example/callback",
signatureMethod: "RSA-SHA1"
},
function(token, tokenSecret, profile, cb) {
User.findOrCreate({ exampleId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return cb(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'oauth' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/example',
passport.authenticate('oauth'));
app.get('/auth/example/callback',
passport.authenticate('oauth', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
The test suite is located in the
test/ directory. All new features are
expected to have corresponding test cases. Ensure that the complete test suite
passes by executing:
$ make test
All new feature development is expected to have test coverage. Patches that increse test coverage are happily accepted. Coverage reports can be viewed by executing:
$ make test-cov
$ make view-cov
Copyright (c) 2011-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)