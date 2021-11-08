General-purpose OAuth 1.0 authentication strategy for Passport.

This module lets you authenticate using OAuth in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, OAuth authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Note that this strategy provides generic OAuth support. In many cases, a provider-specific strategy can be used instead, which cuts down on unnecessary configuration, and accommodates any provider-specific quirks. See the list for supported providers.

Developers who need to implement authentication against an OAuth provider that is not already supported are encouraged to sub-class this strategy. If you choose to open source the new provider-specific strategy, please add it to the list so other people can find it.

Install

npm install passport-oauth1

Usage

Configure Strategy

The OAuth authentication strategy authenticates users using a third-party account and OAuth tokens. The provider's OAuth endpoints, as well as the consumer key and secret, are specified as options. The strategy requires a verify callback, which receives a token and profile, and calls cb providing a user.

passport .use (new OAuth1Strategy({ requestTokenURL : 'https://www.example.com/oauth/request_token' , accessTokenURL : 'https://www.example.com/oauth/access_token' , userAuthorizationURL : 'https://www.example.com/oauth/authorize' , consumerKey : EXAMPLE_CONSUMER_KEY, consumerSecret : EXAMPLE_CONSUMER_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/example/callback" , signatureMethod : "RSA-SHA1" }, function(token, tokenSecret, profile, cb) { User.findOrCreate({ exampleId : profile.id }, function (err, user) { return cb(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'oauth' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/example' , passport.authenticate( 'oauth' )); app.get( '/auth/example/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'oauth' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Contributing

Tests

The test suite is located in the test/ directory. All new features are expected to have corresponding test cases. Ensure that the complete test suite passes by executing:

$ make test

Coverage

All new feature development is expected to have test coverage. Patches that increse test coverage are happily accepted. Coverage reports can be viewed by executing:

$ make test -cov $ make view-cov

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)