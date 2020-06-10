General-purpose OAuth 1.0 and OAuth 2.0 authentication strategies for Passport.
This is a meta-module that combines passport-oauth1 and passport-oauth2. It exists for backwards-compatibility with the 0.1.x line of OAuth-based strategies. As of version 1.x.x, it is encouraged to declare dependencies on the module that implements specific version of OAuth in use.
$ npm install passport-oauth
$ npm install
$ npm test
Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)