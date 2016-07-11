Passport strategies for authenticating with Naver using OAuth 2.0.

This module lets you authenticate using Naver in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Naver authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

npm install passport-naver

Usage of OAuth 2.0

Configure Strategy

The Naver OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy authenticates users using a Naver account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

var NaverStrategy = require( 'passport-naver' ).Strategy; passport.use( new NaverStrategy({ clientID: config.naver.clientID, clientSecret: config.naver.clientSecret, callbackURL: config.naver.callbackURL }, function (accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) { User .findOne({ 'naver.id' : profile.id }, function (err, user ) { if (! user ) { user = new User ({ name : profile.displayName, email: profile.emails[ 0 ]. value , username: profile.displayName, provider: 'naver' , naver: profile._json }); user .save( function (err) { if (err) console.log(err); return done(err, user ); }); } else { return done(err, user ); } }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'naver' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app .route ( '/auth/naver' ) .get (passport.authenticate( 'naver' , { failureRedirect : '#!/auth/login' }), users.signin); app .route ( '/auth/naver/callback' ) .get (passport.authenticate( 'naver' , { failureRedirect : '#!/auth/login' }), users.createAccount, users.authCallback);

Re-authentication is the act of asking a user to re-enter their Naver password whenever they sign in your service. This is useful to prevent man-in-the-middle hijacking while the user session of Naver is alive.

Here is an example that triggers re-authentication using an authType:

passport.use(new NaverStrategy({ clientID: config .naver .clientID , clientSecret: config .naver .clientSecret , callbackURL: config .naver .callbackURL , svcType: 0 , authType: 'reauthenticate' },

App Registration for the Secret Generation

You need to register your application from Naver Developer Center. <Naver Developer Center>

You can get client id & secret for your application after the approval process of Naver Corp.

After the client id & secret are issued, assign them to the following variables.

clientID : config .naver .clientID , clientSecret : config .naver .clientSecret , callbackURL : config .naver .callbackURL ,

Examples

You can execute the following application from the 'examples' directory.

$ npm install $ node app.js var express = require ( 'express' ) , passport = require ( 'passport' ) , session = require ( 'express-session' ) , NaverStrategy = require ( '../lib/index.js' ).Strategy; var client_id = '************ your app client id ************' ; var client_secret = '************ your app client secret ************' ; var callback_url = '************ your app callback url ************' ; passport.serializeUser( function ( user, done ) { done( null , user); }); passport.deserializeUser( function ( obj, done ) { done( null , obj); }); passport.use( new NaverStrategy({ clientID : client_id, clientSecret : client_secret, callbackURL : callback_url, svcType : 0 }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { process.nextTick( function ( ) { user = { name : profile.displayName, email : profile.emails[ 0 ].value, username : profile.displayName, provider : 'naver' , naver : profile._json }; return done( null , profile); }); })); var app = express(); app.use(session({ secret : 'keyboard cat' })); app.use(passport.initialize()); app.use(passport.session()); app.set( 'view engine' , 'jade' ); app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/views/' ); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'index' , { user : req.user }); }); app.get( '/account' , ensureAuthenticated, function ( req, res ) { console .log(req.user); res.render( 'account' , { user : req.user }); }); app.get( '/login' , function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'login' , { user : req.user }); }); app.get( '/auth/naver' , passport.authenticate( 'naver' , null ), function ( req, res ) { console .log( '/auth/naver failed, stopped' ); }); app.get( '/auth/naver/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'naver' , { failureRedirect : '#!/auth/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); }); app.get( '/logout' , function ( req, res ) { req.logout(); res.redirect( '/' ); }); app.listen( 3000 ); function ensureAuthenticated ( req, res, next ) { if (req.isAuthenticated()) { return next(); } res.redirect( '/login' ); }

Thanks to

Author

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014 Naver Corp.