Designed as a drop in replacement for any passport auth strategy for integration tests.
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var Strategy;
if (process.env.NODE_ENV == 'test' ) {
Strategy = require('passport-mock').Strategy;
} else {
Strategy = require('passport-facebook').Strategy;
}
passport.use(new Strategy({
name: 'facebook',
clientID: process.env.FACEBOOK_APP_ID,
clientSecret: process.env.FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://localhost:3000/auth/facebook/callback"
},
function (accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ facebookId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
});
);
// app is loaded and running in the same process
// using the testing framework of your choice
// probably something like selenium, since you'll most likely need a browser
var passport = require('passport');
this.When(^/I log in to (.+) as:$/, function (provider, table, next) {
var strategy = passport._strategies[provider];
strategy._token_response = {
access_token: 'at-1234',
expires_in: 3600
};
strategy._profile = {
id: 1234,
provider: provider,
displayName: 'Jon Smith',
emails: [ { value: 'jon.smith@example.com' } ]
};
browser.get('/auth/facebook', next);
});
this.Then(^/I should see Jon Smith on the page:$/, function (next) {
driver.findElement(webdriver.By.css("body")).catch(next).then(function(element){
element.getText().catch(next).then(function(text){
console.assert(!!~text.indexOf("Jon Smith"), text + ' should have contained "Jon Smith"');
next();
});
});
});