openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

passport-mocked

by shake-apps
1.4.0 (see all)

Mock Strategy for Passport.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

504

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Passport-mock

Designed as a drop in replacement for any passport auth strategy for integration tests.

How to use in your code

var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var Strategy;

if (process.env.NODE_ENV == 'test' ) {
  Strategy = require('passport-mock').Strategy;
} else {
  Strategy = require('passport-facebook').Strategy;
}

passport.use(new Strategy({
    name: 'facebook',
    clientID: process.env.FACEBOOK_APP_ID,
    clientSecret: process.env.FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET,
    callbackURL: "http://localhost:3000/auth/facebook/callback"
  },
  function (accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate({ facebookId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  });
);

How to use in your test

// app is loaded and running in the same process
// using the testing framework of your choice
// probably something like selenium, since you'll most likely need a browser

var passport = require('passport');

this.When(^/I log in to (.+) as:$/, function (provider, table, next) {
  var strategy = passport._strategies[provider];

  strategy._token_response = {
    access_token: 'at-1234',
    expires_in: 3600
  };

  strategy._profile = {
    id: 1234,
    provider: provider,
    displayName: 'Jon Smith',
    emails: [ { value: 'jon.smith@example.com' } ]
  };

  browser.get('/auth/facebook', next);
});

this.Then(^/I should see Jon Smith on the page:$/, function (next) {
  driver.findElement(webdriver.By.css("body")).catch(next).then(function(element){
    element.getText().catch(next).then(function(text){
      console.assert(!!~text.indexOf("Jon Smith"), text + ' should have contained "Jon Smith"');
      next();
    });
  });
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial