Designed as a drop in replacement for any passport auth strategy for integration tests.

How to use in your code

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var Strategy; if (process.env.NODE_ENV == 'test' ) { Strategy = require ( 'passport-mock' ).Strategy; } else { Strategy = require ( 'passport-facebook' ).Strategy; } passport.use( new Strategy({ name : 'facebook' , clientID : process.env.FACEBOOK_APP_ID, clientSecret : process.env.FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://localhost:3000/auth/facebook/callback" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { User.findOrCreate({ facebookId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); }); );

How to use in your test