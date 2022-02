Magic Authentication For Passport JS

Integrate Magic passwordless authentication with your Passport.js application.

License · Changelog · Contributing Guide

📖 Documentation

See the developer documentation to learn how you can integrate Magic into your Passport.js application in a matter of minutes.

🔗 Installation

Integrating your Passport.js application with Magic will require our server-side NPM package:

npm install --save passport-magic yarn add passport-magic

⚡️ Quick Start