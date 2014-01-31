openbase logo
passport-localapikey

by Sudhakar Mani
0.0.3 (see all)

Local api key authentication strategy for Passport.

Overview

Categories

Readme

Passport-LocalAPIKey

Passport strategy for authenticating with a apikey.

This module lets you authenticate using a apikey in your Node.js applications which is used to build rest apis.By plugging into Passport, local apikey authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Installation

$ npm install passport-localapikey

Usage

Configure Strategy

The local api key authentication strategy authenticates users using a apikey.
The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user.

passport.use(new LocalAPIKeyStrategy(
  function(apikey, done) {
    User.findOne({ apikey: apikey }, function (err, user) {
      if (err) { return done(err); }
      if (!user) { return done(null, false); }
      return done(null, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'localapikey' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.post('/api/authenticate', 
  passport.authenticate('localapikey', { session: false,failureRedirect: '/api/unauthorized' }),
  function(req, res) {
    res.json({ message: "Authenticated" })
  });

Examples

curl -v -d "apikey=asdasjsdgfjkjhg" http://127.0.0.1:3000/api/authenticate

Tests

$ npm install --dev
$ make test

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Sudhakar Mani

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

