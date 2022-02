Passport-Local Sequelize

Passport-Local Sequelize is a Sequelize plugin that simplifies building username and password login with Passport

This plugin is heavily inspired by Passport-Local Mongoose plugin.

Installation

$ npm install passport- local -sequelize

Usage

var Sequelize = require ( 'sequelize' ), passportLocalSequelize = require ( 'passport-local-sequelize' ); var mydb = new Sequelize( 'mydb' , 'myuser' , 'mypass' , { dialect : 'sqlite' , storage : 'mydb.sqlite' }); var User = passportLocalSequelize.defineUser(mydb, { favoriteColor : Sequelize.STRING }); var User = mydb.define( 'User' , { nick : Sequelize.STRING, myhash : Sequelize.STRING, mysalt : Sequelize.STRING }); passportLocalSequelize.attachToUser(User, { usernameField : 'nick' , hashField : 'myhash' , saltField : 'mysalt' }); module .exports = User;

Here's how to hook it all up to passport in your express app.