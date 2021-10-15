Passport-Local Mongoose is a Mongoose plugin that simplifies building username and password login with Passport.
Michael Herman gives a comprehensible walk through for setting up mongoose, passport, passport-local and passport-local-mongoose for user authentication in his blog post User Authentication With Passport.js
> npm install passport-local-mongoose
Passport-Local Mongoose does not require
passport or
mongoose dependencies directly but expects you
to have these dependencies installed.
In case you need to install the whole set of dependencies
> npm install passport mongoose passport-local-mongoose
First you need to plugin Passport-Local Mongoose into your User schema
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const Schema = mongoose.Schema;
const passportLocalMongoose = require('passport-local-mongoose');
const User = new Schema({});
User.plugin(passportLocalMongoose);
module.exports = mongoose.model('User', User);
You're free to define your User how you like. Passport-Local Mongoose will add a username, hash and salt field to store the username, the hashed password and the salt value.
Additionally Passport-Local Mongoose adds some methods to your Schema. See the API Documentation section for more details.
You should configure Passport/Passport-Local as described in the Passport Guide.
Passport-Local Mongoose supports this setup by implementing a
LocalStrategy and serializeUser/deserializeUser functions.
To setup Passport-Local Mongoose use this code
// requires the model with Passport-Local Mongoose plugged in
const User = require('./models/user');
// use static authenticate method of model in LocalStrategy
passport.use(new LocalStrategy(User.authenticate()));
// use static serialize and deserialize of model for passport session support
passport.serializeUser(User.serializeUser());
passport.deserializeUser(User.deserializeUser());
Make sure that you have a mongoose connected to mongodb and you're done.
Starting with version 0.2.1 passport-local-mongoose adds a helper method
createStrategy as static method to your schema.
The
createStrategy is responsible to setup passport-local
LocalStrategy with the correct options.
const User = require('./models/user');
// CHANGE: USE "createStrategy" INSTEAD OF "authenticate"
passport.use(User.createStrategy());
passport.serializeUser(User.serializeUser());
passport.deserializeUser(User.deserializeUser());
The reason for this functionality is that when using the
usernameField option to specify an alternative usernameField name, for example "email" passport-local would still expect your frontend login form to contain an input field with name "username" instead of email. This can be configured for passport-local but this is double the work. So we got this shortcut implemented.
Starting with version
5.0.0 passport-local-mongoose is async/await enabled by returning
Promises for all instance and static methods except
serializeUser and
deserializeUser.
const user = new DefaultUser({username: 'user'});
await user.setPassword('password');
await user.save();
const { user } = await DefaultUser.authenticate()('user', 'password');
When plugging in Passport-Local Mongoose plugin additional options can be provided to configure the hashing algorithm.
User.plugin(passportLocalMongoose, options);
saltlen: specifies the salt length in bytes. Default: 32
iterations: specifies the number of iterations used in pbkdf2 hashing algorithm. Default: 25000
keylen: specifies the length in byte of the generated key. Default: 512
digestAlgorithm: specifies the pbkdf2 digest algorithm. Default: sha256. (get a list of supported algorithms with crypto.getHashes())
interval: specifies the interval in milliseconds between login attempts, which increases exponentially based on the number of failed attempts, up to maxInterval. Default: 100
maxInterval: specifies the maximum amount of time an account can be locked. Default 30000 (5 minutes)
usernameField: specifies the field name that holds the username. Defaults to 'username'. This option can be used if you want to use a different field to hold the username for example "email".
usernameUnique: specifies if the username field should be enforced to be unique by a mongodb index or not. Defaults to true.
saltField: specifies the field name that holds the salt value. Defaults to 'salt'.
hashField: specifies the field name that holds the password hash value. Defaults to 'hash'.
attemptsField: specifies the field name that holds the number of login failures since the last successful login. Defaults to 'attempts'.
lastLoginField: specifies the field name that holds the timestamp of the last login attempt. Defaults to 'last'.
selectFields: specifies the fields of the model to be selected from mongodb (and stored in the session). Defaults to 'undefined' so that all fields of the model are selected.
usernameCaseInsensitive: specifies the usernames to be case insensitive. Defaults to 'false'.
usernameLowerCase: convert username field value to lower case when saving an querying. Defaults to 'false'.
populateFields: specifies fields to populate in findByUsername function. Defaults to 'undefined'.
encoding: specifies the encoding the generated salt and hash will be stored in. Defaults to 'hex'.
limitAttempts: specifies whether login attempts should be limited and login failures should be penalized. Default: false.
maxAttempts: specifies the maximum number of failed attempts allowed before preventing login. Default: Infinity.
passwordValidator: specifies your custom validation function for the password in the form:
Default: validates non-empty passwords.
passwordValidator = function(password,cb) {
if (someValidationErrorExists(password)) {
return cb('this is my custom validation error message')
}
// return an empty cb() on success
return cb()
}
passwordValidatorAsync: specifies your custom validation function for the password with promises in the form:
passwordValidatorAsync = function(password) {
return someAsyncValidation(password)
.catch(function(err){
return Promise.reject(err)
})
}
usernameQueryFields: specifies alternative fields of the model for identifying a user (e.g. email).
findByUsername: Specifies a query function that is executed with query parameters to restrict the query with extra query parameters. For example query only users with field "active" set to
true. Default:
function(model, queryParameters) { return model.findOne(queryParameters); }. See the examples section for a use case.
Attention! Changing any of the hashing options (saltlen, iterations or keylen) in a production environment will prevent that existing users to authenticate!
Override default error messages by setting
options.errorMessages.
MissingPasswordError: 'No password was given'
AttemptTooSoonError: 'Account is currently locked. Try again later'
TooManyAttemptsError: 'Account locked due to too many failed login attempts'
NoSaltValueStoredError: 'Authentication not possible. No salt value stored'
IncorrectPasswordError: 'Password or username are incorrect'
IncorrectUsernameError: 'Password or username are incorrect'
MissingUsernameError: 'No username was given'
UserExistsError: 'A user with the given username is already registered'
Passport-Local Mongoose use the pbkdf2 algorithm of the node crypto library. Pbkdf2 was chosen because platform independent (in contrary to bcrypt). For every user a generated salt value is saved to make rainbow table attacks even harder.
For a complete example implementing a registration, login and logout see the login example.
Sets a user password. Does not save the user object. If no callback
cb is provided a
Promise is returned.
Changes a user's password hash and salt, resets the user's number of failed password attempts and saves the user object (everything only if oldPassword is correct). If no callback
cb is provided a
Promise is returned. If oldPassword does not match the user's old password, an
IncorrectPasswordError is passed to
cb or the
Promise is rejected.
Authenticates a user object. If no callback
cb is provided a
Promise is returned.
Resets a user's number of failed password attempts and saves the user object. If no callback
cb is provided a
Promise is returned. This method is only defined if
options.limitAttempts is
true.
err
thisModel
passwordErr
AuthenticationError describing the reason the password failed, else undefined.
Using
setPassword() will only update the document's password fields, but will not save the document.
To commit the changed document, remember to use Mongoose's
document.save() after using
setPassword().
IncorrectPasswordError: specifies the error message returned when the password is incorrect. Defaults to 'Incorrect password'.
IncorrectUsernameError: specifies the error message returned when the username is incorrect. Defaults to 'Incorrect username'.
MissingUsernameError: specifies the error message returned when the username has not been set during registration. Defaults to 'Field %s is not set'.
MissingPasswordError: specifies the error message returned when the password has not been set during registration. Defaults to 'Password argument not set!'.
UserExistsError: specifies the error message returned when the user already exists during registration. Defaults to 'User already exists with name %s'.
NoSaltValueStored: Occurs in case no salt value is stored in the MongoDB collection.
AttemptTooSoonError: Occurs if the option
limitAttempts is set to true and a login attept occures while the user is still penalized.
TooManyAttemptsError: Returned when the user's account is locked due to too many failed login attempts.
All those errors inherit from
AuthenticationError, if you need a more general error class for checking.
Static methods are exposed on the model constructor. For example to use createStrategy function use
const User = require('./models/user');
User.createStrategy();
authenticate() Generates a function that is used in Passport's LocalStrategy
serializeUser() Generates a function that is used by Passport to serialize users into the session
deserializeUser() Generates a function that is used by Passport to deserialize users into the session
register(user, password, cb) Convenience method to register a new user instance with a given password. Checks if username is unique. See login example.
findByUsername() Convenience method to find a user instance by it's unique username.
createStrategy() Creates a configured passport-local
LocalStrategy instance that can be used in passport.
First we define a schema with an additional field
active of type Boolean.
const UserSchema = new Schema({
active: Boolean
});
When plugging in Passport-Local Mongoose we set
usernameUnique to avoid creating a unique mongodb index on field
username. To avoid
non active users to be queried by mongodb we can specify the option
findByUsername that allows us to restrict a query. In our case
we want to restrict the query to only query users with field
active set to
true. The
findByUsername MUST return a Mongoose query.
UserSchema.plugin(passportLocalMongoose, {
// Set usernameUnique to false to avoid a mongodb index on the username column!
usernameUnique: false,
findByUsername: function(model, queryParameters) {
// Add additional query parameter - AND condition - active: true
queryParameters.active = true;
return model.findOne(queryParameters);
}
});
To test the implementation we can simply create (register) a user with field
active set to
false and try to authenticate this user
in a second step:
const User = mongoose.model('Users', UserSchema);
User.register({username:'username', active: false}, 'password', function(err, user) {
if (err) { ... }
const authenticate = User.authenticate();
authenticate('username', 'password', function(err, result) {
if (err) { ... }
// Value 'result' is set to false. The user could not be authenticated since the user is not active
});
});
The default digest algorithm was changed due to security implications from sha1 to sha256. If you decide to upgrade a production system from 1.x to 2.x your users will not be able to login since the digest algorithm was changed! In these cases plan some migration strategy and/or use the sha1 option for the digest algorithm.
Passport-Local Mongoose is licenses under the MIT license.