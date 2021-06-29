Passport strategy for authenticating with a username and password.
This module lets you authenticate using a username and password in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, local authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-local
The local authentication strategy authenticates users using a username and
password. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which accepts these
credentials and calls
done providing a user.
passport.use(new LocalStrategy(
function(username, password, done) {
User.findOne({ username: username }, function (err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
if (!user) { return done(null, false); }
if (!user.verifyPassword(password)) { return done(null, false); }
return done(null, user);
});
}
));
This strategy takes an optional options hash before the function, e.g.
new LocalStrategy({/* options */, callback}).
The available options are:
usernameField - Optional, defaults to 'username'
passwordField - Optional, defaults to 'password'
Both fields define the name of the properties in the POST body that are sent to the server.
By default,
LocalStrategy expects to find credentials in parameters
named username and password. If your site prefers to name these fields
differently, options are available to change the defaults.
passport.use(new LocalStrategy({
usernameField: 'email',
passwordField: 'passwd',
session: false
},
function(username, password, done) {
// ...
}
));
When session support is not necessary, it can be safely disabled by
setting the
session option to false.
The verify callback can be supplied with the
request object by setting
the
passReqToCallback option to true, and changing callback arguments
accordingly.
passport.use(new LocalStrategy({
usernameField: 'email',
passwordField: 'passwd',
passReqToCallback: true,
session: false
},
function(req, username, password, done) {
// request object is now first argument
// ...
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'local' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.post('/login',
passport.authenticate('local', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
res.redirect('/');
});
Illustrates how to use the password strategy within an Express application.
Additional examples can be found on the wiki.
Copyright (c) 2011-2015 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)