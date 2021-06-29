Passport strategy for authenticating with a username and password.

This module lets you authenticate using a username and password in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, local authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Advertisement

1Password, the only password manager you should trust. Industry-leading security and award winning design.

...

Install

$ npm install passport-local

Usage

Configure Strategy

The local authentication strategy authenticates users using a username and password. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user.

passport.use( new LocalStrategy( function ( username, password, done ) { User.findOne({ username : username }, function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (!user) { return done( null , false ); } if (!user.verifyPassword(password)) { return done( null , false ); } return done( null , user); }); } ));

Available Options

This strategy takes an optional options hash before the function, e.g. new LocalStrategy({/* options */, callback}) .

The available options are:

usernameField - Optional, defaults to 'username'

- Optional, defaults to 'username' passwordField - Optional, defaults to 'password'

Both fields define the name of the properties in the POST body that are sent to the server.

Parameters

By default, LocalStrategy expects to find credentials in parameters named username and password. If your site prefers to name these fields differently, options are available to change the defaults.

passport.use( new LocalStrategy({ usernameField : 'email' , passwordField : 'passwd' , session : false }, function ( username, password, done ) { } ));

When session support is not necessary, it can be safely disabled by setting the session option to false.

The verify callback can be supplied with the request object by setting the passReqToCallback option to true, and changing callback arguments accordingly.

passport.use( new LocalStrategy({ usernameField : 'email' , passwordField : 'passwd' , passReqToCallback : true , session : false }, function ( req, username, password, done ) { } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'local' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.post( '/login' , passport.authenticate( 'local' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

express-4.x-local-example Illustrates how to use the password strategy within an Express application.

Additional examples can be found on the wiki.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2015 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)