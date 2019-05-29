openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

passport-linkedin-oauth2

by auth0
2.0.0 (see all)

Passport Strategy for LinkedIn OAuth 2.0

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.3K

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript LinkedIn API, Vanilla JavaScript OAuth

Reviews

Average Rating

1.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

A simple Passport strategy for LinkedIn OAuth2 that works with lite profile.

Install

npm install passport-linkedin-oauth2

Usage

Register the strategy

var LinkedInStrategy = require('passport-linkedin-oauth2').Strategy;

passport.use(new LinkedInStrategy({
  clientID: LINKEDIN_KEY,
  clientSecret: LINKEDIN_SECRET,
  callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/linkedin/callback",
  scope: ['r_emailaddress', 'r_liteprofile'],
}, function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
  // asynchronous verification, for effect...
  process.nextTick(function () {
    // To keep the example simple, the user's LinkedIn profile is returned to
    // represent the logged-in user. In a typical application, you would want
    // to associate the LinkedIn account with a user record in your database,
    // and return that user instead.
    return done(null, profile);
  });
}));

and then authenticate as:

app.get('/auth/linkedin',
  passport.authenticate('linkedin', { state: 'SOME STATE'  }),
  function(req, res){
    // The request will be redirected to LinkedIn for authentication, so this
    // function will not be called.
  });

the login callback:

app.get('/auth/linkedin/callback', passport.authenticate('linkedin', {
  successRedirect: '/',
  failureRedirect: '/login'
}));

See this for details on LinkedIn API.

Auto-handle state param

The state param is used to prevent CSRF attacks, and is required by the LinkedIn API. You can ask Passport to handle the sending and validating of the state parameter by passing state: true as an option to the strategy:

var LinkedInStrategy = require('passport-linkedin-oauth2').Strategy;

passport.use(new LinkedInStrategy({
  clientID: LINKEDIN_KEY,
  clientSecret: LINKEDIN_SECRET,
  callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/linkedin/callback",
  scope: ['r_emailaddress', 'r_liteprofile'],
  state: true
}, function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
  // asynchronous verification, for effect...
  process.nextTick(function () {
    // To keep the example simple, the user's LinkedIn profile is returned to
    // represent the logged-in user. In a typical application, you would want
    // to associate the LinkedIn account with a user record in your database,
    // and return that user instead.
    return done(null, profile);
  });
}));

and then authenticate as:

app.get('/auth/linkedin',
  passport.authenticate('linkedin'),
  function(req, res){
    // The request will be redirected to LinkedIn for authentication, so this
    // function will not be called.
  });

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Randy BrownNew York, NY11 Ratings0 Reviews
13 days ago

Alternatives

hel
hellojsA Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lpa
linkedin-private-apiLinkedIn NodeJS API, written in TypeScript.
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
18
social-post-apiAutomate Posting to Social Networks like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Telegram
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
274
lc
linkedin-clientWeb scraper for grabing data from Linkedin profiles or company pages (personal project)
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
18
law
linkedin-api-wrapperSimple wrapper to access the linkedin API
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
29
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial