Passport strategy for authenticating with LinkedIn using the OAuth 1.0a API.
This module lets you authenticate using LinkedIn in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, LinkedIn authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-linkedin
The LinkedIn authentication strategy authenticates users using a LinkedIn
account and OAuth tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which
accepts these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options specifying a consumer key, consumer secret, and callback URL.
passport.use(new LinkedInStrategy({
consumerKey: LINKEDIN_API_KEY,
consumerSecret: LINKEDIN_SECRET_KEY,
callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/linkedin/callback"
},
function(token, tokenSecret, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ linkedinId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'linkedin' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/linkedin',
passport.authenticate('linkedin'));
app.get('/auth/linkedin/callback',
passport.authenticate('linkedin', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
If you need extended permissions from the user, the permissions can be requested
via the
scope option to
passport.authenticate().
For example, this authorization requests permission to the user's basic profile and email address:
app.get('/auth/linkedin',
passport.authenticate('linkedin', { scope: ['r_basicprofile', 'r_emailaddress'] }));
The LinkedIn profile is very rich, and may contain a lot of information. The
strategy can be configured with a
profileFields parameter which specifies a
list of fields your application needs. For example, to fetch the user's ID, name,
email address, and headline, configure strategy like this.
passport.use(new LinkedInStrategy({
// clientID, clientSecret and callbackURL
profileFields: ['id', 'first-name', 'last-name', 'email-address', 'headline']
},
// verify callback
));
For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.
$ npm install --dev
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)