Passport strategy for authenticating with LINE using the OAuth 2.0 API and OpenID Connect.

How to Install

npm

npm install passport- line -auth

Yarn

yarn add passport- line -auth

Usage

Create an Service

Before using passport-line-auth, you must register an Services with LINE. If you have not already done so, a new services can be created at LINE Developers. Your service will be issued an channel ID and channel secret, which need to be provided to the strategy. You will also need to configure a redirect URI which matches the route in your service.

Configure Strategy

The LINE authentication strategy authenticates users using a LINE account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The channel ID and secret obtained when creating an service are supplied as options when creating the strategy. The strategy also requires a verify callback, which receives the access token and optional refresh token, as well as profile which contains the authenticated user's LINE profile. The verify callback must call cb providing a user to complete authentication.

[Part 1] Sample Code

passport.use( new LineStrategy({ channelID : LINE_CHANNEL_ID, channelSecret : LINE_CHANNEL_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://localhost:3000/auth/line/callback" , scope : [ 'profile' , 'openid' ], botPrompt : 'normal' , uiLocales : 'en-US' , }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, cb ) { User.findOrCreate({ lineId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return cb(err, user); }); } ));

[Part 2] Sample Code

passport.use( new LineStrategy({ channelID : LINE_CHANNEL_ID, channelSecret : LINE_CHANNEL_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://localhost:3000/auth/line/callback" , scope : [ 'profile' , 'openid' , 'email' ], botPrompt : 'normal' , prompt : 'consent' , uiLocales : 'en-US' , }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, params, profile, cb ) { var email = jwt.decode(params.id_token) User.findOrCreate({ lineId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return cb(err, user); }); } ));

Options

Parameter Type Required Default Description channelID String Required Channel's Id by LINE channelSecret String Required Channel's secret by LINE callbackURL String Required URL that users are redirected to after authentication and authorization. Must match one of the the callback URLs registered for your channel in the console. scope Array Required ['profile', 'openid'] Permissions granted by the user. Set value to either profile, openid or email. If botPrompt String Optional null Displays an option to add a bot as a friend during login. Set value to either normal or aggressive. For more information, see Linking a bot with your LINE Login channel. prompt String Optional null Used to force the consent screen to be displayed even if the user has already granted all requested permissions. For more information, see Linking a bot with your LINE Login channel. uiLocales String Optional null Display language for LINE Login screens. For more information, see Linking a bot with your LINE Login channel.

Response

Name Type Description accessToken String Access token. Valid for 30 days. refreshToken String Token used to get a new access token. Valid up until 10 days after the access token expires. idToken String JWT that includes information about the user. This field is returned only if openid is specified in the scope. For more information, see ID tokens.

Exmaple

First time, you need set channel id, secret and redirect uri at Exmaple, then install packages and npm start .

License

The MIT License

Copyright(c)2019 Ivan Wei (Wei, Hong-Lin) [https://blog.ivanwei.co/](https://blog.ivanwei.co/)