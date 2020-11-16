Passport authentication strategy against LDAP / AD server. This module is a Passport strategy wrapper for ldapauth-fork.
This module lets you authenticate using LDAP or AD in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, LDAP authentication can be integrated into any framework that supports Connect-style middleware.
npm install passport-ldapauth
var LdapStrategy = require('passport-ldapauth');
passport.use(new LdapStrategy({
server: {
url: 'ldap://localhost:389',
...
}
}));
server: LDAP settings. These are passed directly to ldapauth-fork. See its documentation for all available options.
url: e.g.
ldap://localhost:389
bindDN: e.g.
cn='root'
bindCredentials: Password for bindDN
searchBase: e.g.
o=users,o=example.com
searchFilter: LDAP search filter, e.g.
(uid={{username}}). Use literal
{{username}} to have the given username used in the search.
searchAttributes: Optional array of attributes to fetch from LDAP server, e.g.
['displayName', 'mail']. Defaults to
undefined, i.e. fetch all attributes
tlsOptions: Optional object with options accepted by Node.js tls module.
usernameField: Field name where the username is found, defaults to username
passwordField: Field name where the password is found, defaults to password
credentialsLookup: Optional, synchronous function that provides the login credentials from
req. See below for more.
missingCredentialsStatus: Returned HTTP status code when credentials could not be found in the request. Defaults to 400
handleErrorsAsFailures: When
true, unknown errors and ldapjs emitted errors are handled as authentication failures instead of errors (default:
false).
failureErrorCallback: Optional, synchronous function that is called with the received error when
handleErrorsAsFailures is enabled.
passReqToCallback: When
true,
req is the first argument to the verify callback (default:
false):
passport.use(new LdapStrategy(..., function(req, user, done) {
...
done(null, user);
}
));
Note: you can pass a function instead of an object as
options, see the example below
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'ldapauth' strategy, to authenticate requests.
authenticate() options
In addition to default authentication options the following flash message options are available for
passport.authenticate():
badRequestMessage: missing username/password (default: 'Missing credentials')
invalidCredentials:
InvalidCredentialsError and
/no such user/i LDAP errors (default: 'Invalid username/password')
noSuchObject:
NoSuchObjectError LDAP errors (default: 'Bad search base')
userNotFound: LDAP returns no error but also no user (default: 'Invalid username/password')
constraintViolation: user account is locked (default: 'Exceeded password retry limit, account locked')
And for Microsoft AD messages, these flash message options can also be used (used instead of
invalidCredentials if matching error code is found):
invalidLogonHours: not being allowed to login at this current time (default: 'Not Permitted to login at this time')
invalidWorkstation: not being allowed to login from this current location (default: 'Not permited to logon at this workstation')
passwordExpired: expired password (default: 'Password expired')
accountDisabled: disabled account (default: 'Account disabled')
accountExpired: expired account (default: 'Account expired')
passwordMustChange: password change (default: 'User must reset password')
accountLockedOut: locked out account (default: 'User account locked')
var express = require('express'),
passport = require('passport'),
bodyParser = require('body-parser'),
LdapStrategy = require('passport-ldapauth');
var OPTS = {
server: {
url: 'ldap://localhost:389',
bindDN: 'cn=root',
bindCredentials: 'secret',
searchBase: 'ou=passport-ldapauth',
searchFilter: '(uid={{username}})'
}
};
var app = express();
passport.use(new LdapStrategy(OPTS));
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({extended: false}));
app.use(passport.initialize());
app.post('/login', passport.authenticate('ldapauth', {session: false}), function(req, res) {
res.send({status: 'ok'});
});
app.listen(8080);
Simple example config for connecting over
ldaps:// to a server requiring some internal CA certificate (often the case in corporations using Windows AD).
var fs = require('fs');
var opts = {
server: {
url: 'ldaps://ad.corporate.com:636',
bindDN: 'cn=non-person,ou=system,dc=corp,dc=corporate,dc=com',
bindCredentials: 'secret',
searchBase: 'dc=corp,dc=corporate,dc=com',
searchFilter: '(&(objectcategory=person)(objectclass=user)(|(samaccountname={{username}})(mail={{username}})))',
searchAttributes: ['displayName', 'mail'],
tlsOptions: {
ca: [
fs.readFileSync('/path/to/root_ca_cert.crt')
]
}
}
};
...
credentialsLookup
A synchronous function that receives the
req object and returns an objec with keys
username and
password (or
name and
pass) can be provided. Note, that when this is provided the default lookup is not performed. This can be used to eg. enable basic auth header support:
var basicAuth = require('basic-auth');
var ldapOpts = {
server: { ... },
credentialsLookup: basicAuth
}
Instead of providing a static configuration object, you can pass a function as
options that will take care of fetching the configuration. It will be called with the
req object and a callback function having the standard
(err, result) signature. Notice that the provided function will be called on every authenticate request.
var getLDAPConfiguration = function(req, callback) {
// Fetching things from database or whatever
process.nextTick(function() {
var opts = {
server: {
url: 'ldap://localhost:389',
bindDN: 'cn=root',
bindCredentials: 'secret',
searchBase: 'ou=passport-ldapauth',
searchFilter: '(uid={{username}})'
}
};
callback(null, opts);
});
};
var LdapStrategy = require('passport-ldapauth');
passport.use(new LdapStrategy(getLDAPConfiguration,
function(user, done) {
...
return done(null, user);
}
));
ldapsearch
ldapsearch is a great command line tool for testing your config. The user search query performed in the Express example above when user logging in has uid
john is the same as the following
ldapsearch call:
ldapsearch \
-H ldap://localhost:389 \
-x \
-D cn=root \
-w secret \
-b ou=passport-ldapauth \
"(uid=john)"
If the query does not return expected user the configuration is likely incorrect.
MIT
passport-ldapauth has been partially sponsored by Wakeone Ltd.