Passport strategy for authenticating with Instagram using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Instagram in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Instagram authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

...

Install

npm install passport-instagram

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Instagram authentication strategy authenticates users using a Instagram account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

passport.use( new InstagramStrategy({ clientID : INSTAGRAM_CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : INSTAGRAM_CLIENT_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/instagram/callback" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { User.findOrCreate({ instagramId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'instagram' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/instagram' , passport.authenticate( 'instagram' )); app.get( '/auth/instagram/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'instagram' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.

Tests

npm install --dev make test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)