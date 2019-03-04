openbase logo
passport-ibmid-oauth2

by Carl Osipov
0.0.8 (see all)

Passport for IBM ID OAuth2

275

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

passport-ibmid-oauth2

The package helps your Cloud Foundry applications to support IBM ID Single Sign-On (SSO) in your application using OAuth 2.0. If you are building a Cloud Foundry app on IBM Bluemix, you will want to use this package.

There is a sample app that uses this package, check it out from https://github.com/osipov/ibm-sso-nodejs-sample

Details on how to use this package and the sample are in the following blog post http://www.cloudswithcarl.com/?p=17

Links

IBM ID Documentation https://console.bluemix.net/docs/services/appid/index.html#gettingstarted

IBM Bluemix http://www.bluemix.net

