The package helps your Cloud Foundry applications to support IBM ID Single Sign-On (SSO) in your application using OAuth 2.0. If you are building a Cloud Foundry app on IBM Bluemix, you will want to use this package.

There is a sample app that uses this package, check it out from https://github.com/osipov/ibm-sso-nodejs-sample

Details on how to use this package and the sample are in the following blog post http://www.cloudswithcarl.com/?p=17

IBM ID Documentation https://console.bluemix.net/docs/services/appid/index.html#gettingstarted

IBM Bluemix http://www.bluemix.net