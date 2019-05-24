HTTP OAuth authentication strategy for Passport.

This module lets you authenticate HTTP requests using the authorization scheme defined by the OAuth 1.0 protocol. OAuth is typically used protect API endpoints, including endpoints defined by the OAuth protocol itself, as well as other endpoints exposed by the server.

By plugging into Passport, OAuth API authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Note that this strategy provides support for implementing OAuth as a service provider. If your application is implementing OAuth as a client for delegated authentication (for example, using Facebook or Twitter), please see Passport-OAuth for the appropriate strategy.

Install

npm install passport-http-oauth

Usage of Consumer Strategy

Configure Strategy

The OAuth consumer authentication strategy authenticates consumers based on a consumer key and secret (and optionally a temporary request token and secret). The strategy requires a consumer callback, token callback, and validate callback. The secrets supplied by the consumer and token callbacks are used to compute a signature, and authentication fails if it does not match the request signature. consumer as supplied by the consumer callback is the authenticating entity of this strategy, and will be set by Passport at req.user .

passport.use( 'consumer' , new ConsumerStrategy( function ( consumerKey, done ) { Consumer.findByKey({ key : consumerKey }, function ( err, consumer ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (!consumer) { return done( null , false ); } return done( null , consumer, consumer.secret); }); }, function ( requestToken, done ) { RequestToken.findOne(requestToken, function ( err, token ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (!token) { return done( null , false ); } return done( null , token.secret, { verifier : token.verifier }); }); }, function ( timestamp, nonce, done ) { done( null , true ) } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'consumer' strategy, to authenticate requests. This strategy is intended for use in the request token and access token API endpoints, so the session option can be set to false .

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.post( '/access_token' , passport.authenticate( 'consumer' , { session: false }), oauthorize.accessToken( });

Usage of Token Strategy

Configure Strategy

The OAuth token authentication strategy authenticates users based on an access token issued to a consumer. The strategy requires a consumer callback, verify callback, and validate callback. The secrets supplied by the consumer and verify callbacks are used to compute a signature, and authentication fails if it does not match the request signature. user as supplied by the verify callback is the authenticating entity of this strategy, and will be set by Passport at req.user .

passport.use( 'token' , new TokenStrategy( function ( consumerKey, done ) { Consumer.findByKey({ key : consumerKey }, function ( err, consumer ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (!consumer) { return done( null , false ); } return done( null , consumer, consumer.secret); }); }, function ( accessToken, done ) { AccessToken.findOne(accessToken, function ( err, token ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (!token) { return done( null , false ); } Users.findOne(token.userId, function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (!user) { return done( null , false ); } return done( null , user, token.secret, { scope : token.scope }); }); }); }, function ( timestamp, nonce, done ) { done( null , true ) } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'token' strategy, to authenticate requests. This strategy is intended for use in protected API endpoints, so the session option can be set to false .

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app. get ( '/api/userinfo' , passport.authenticate( 'token' , { session : false }), function (req, res) { res.json(req. user ); });

Issuing Tokens

OAuthorize is a toolkit for implementing OAuth service providers. It bundles a suite of middleware implementing the request token, access token, and user authorization endpoints of the OAuth 1.0 protocol.

The toolkit, combined with the ConsumerStrategy and a user authentication strategy can be used to implement the complete OAuth flow, issuing access tokens to consumers. TokenStrategy can then be used to protect API endpoints using the access tokens issued.

Examples

The example included with OAuthorize demonstrates how to implement a complete OAuth service provider. ConsumerStrategy is used to authenticate clients as they request tokens from the request token and access token endpoints. TokenStrategy is used to authenticate users and clients making requests to API endpoints.

