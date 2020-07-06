HTTP Basic and Digest authentication strategies for Passport.
This module lets you authenticate HTTP requests using the standard basic and digest schemes in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, support for these schemes can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-http
The HTTP Basic authentication strategy authenticates users using a userid and
password. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which accepts these
credentials and calls
done providing a user.
passport.use(new BasicStrategy(
function(userid, password, done) {
User.findOne({ username: userid }, function (err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
if (!user) { return done(null, false); }
if (!user.verifyPassword(password)) { return done(null, false); }
return done(null, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'basic' strategy, to
authenticate requests. Requests containing an 'Authorization' header do not
require session support, so the
session option can be set to
false.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/private',
passport.authenticate('basic', { session: false }),
function(req, res) {
res.json(req.user);
});
For a complete, working example, refer to the Basic example.
The HTTP Digest authentication strategy authenticates users using a username and
password (aka shared secret). The strategy requires a
secret callback, which
accepts a
username and calls
done providing a user and password known to the
server. The password is used to compute a hash, and authentication fails if it
does not match that contained in the request.
The strategy also accepts an optional
validate callback, which receives
nonce-related
params that can be further inspected to determine if the request
is valid.
passport.use(new DigestStrategy({ qop: 'auth' },
function(username, done) {
User.findOne({ username: username }, function (err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
if (!user) { return done(null, false); }
return done(null, user, user.password);
});
},
function(params, done) {
// validate nonces as necessary
done(null, true)
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'digest' strategy, to
authenticate requests. Requests containing an 'Authorization' header do not
require session support, so the
session option can be set to
false.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/private',
passport.authenticate('digest', { session: false }),
function(req, res) {
res.json(req.user);
});
For a complete, working example, refer to the Digest example.
Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)