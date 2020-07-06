HTTP Basic and Digest authentication strategies for Passport.

This module lets you authenticate HTTP requests using the standard basic and digest schemes in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, support for these schemes can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

npm install passport-http

Usage of HTTP Basic

Configure Strategy

The HTTP Basic authentication strategy authenticates users using a userid and password. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user.

passport.use( new BasicStrategy( function (userid, password , done) { User .findOne({ username: userid }, function (err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (! user ) { return done( null , false ); } if (! user .verifyPassword( password )) { return done( null , false ); } return done( null , user ); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'basic' strategy, to authenticate requests. Requests containing an 'Authorization' header do not require session support, so the session option can be set to false .

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app. get ( '/private' , passport.authenticate( 'basic' , { session : false }), function (req, res) { res.json(req. user ); });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the Basic example.

Usage of HTTP Digest

Configure Strategy

The HTTP Digest authentication strategy authenticates users using a username and password (aka shared secret). The strategy requires a secret callback, which accepts a username and calls done providing a user and password known to the server. The password is used to compute a hash, and authentication fails if it does not match that contained in the request.

The strategy also accepts an optional validate callback, which receives nonce-related params that can be further inspected to determine if the request is valid.

passport.use( new DigestStrategy({ qop: 'auth' }, function (username, done) { User .findOne({ username: username }, function (err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (! user ) { return done( null , false ); } return done( null , user , user . password ); }); }, function (params, done) { // validate nonces as necessary done( null , true ) } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'digest' strategy, to authenticate requests. Requests containing an 'Authorization' header do not require session support, so the session option can be set to false .

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app. get ( '/private' , passport.authenticate( 'digest' , { session : false }), function (req, res) { res.json(req. user ); });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the Digest example.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)