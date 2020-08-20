Passport strategy for authenticating with a apikey.
This module lets you authenticate using a apikey in your Node.js applications which is used to build rest apis. By plugging into Passport, apikey authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-headerapikey
The api key authentication strategy authenticates users using a apikey.
The strategy requires a
verify callback, which accepts these
credentials and calls
done providing a user.
const HeaderAPIKeyStrategy = require('passport-headerapikey').HeaderAPIKeyStrategy
passport.use(new HeaderAPIKeyStrategy(
{ header: 'Authorization', prefix: 'Api-Key ' },
false,
function(apikey, done) {
User.findOne({ apikey: apikey }, function (err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
if (!user) { return done(null, false); }
return done(null, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'headerapikey' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.post('/api/authenticate',
passport.authenticate('headerapikey', { session: false, failureRedirect: '/api/unauthorized' }),
function(req, res) {
res.json({ message: "Authenticated" })
});
new HeaderAPIKeyStrategy(header, passReqToCallback, verify);
Arguments:
headerConfig (Object):
header (String): name of the header field to be used for api keys, default: X-Api-Key.
prefix (String): prefix to be used in content of the header, eg.
Bearer adsfadsfa, default: empty. Attention: give it with blank if needed, eg.
'Bearer '.
passReqToCallback (Boolean): flags whether an express Request object is passed to the verify function.
verify (Function):
apiKey (String): parsed API key from from the request. Use it to determine, which user is using your endpoint.
verified (Function): Callback to be called when you have done the API key handling. Signature:
verify(err, user, info) => void.
err (Error): return an Error if user is not verified, otherwise yield
null here
user (Object, optional): only return user object if he is verified.
info(Object, optional): yield additional information to success or failure of user verification.
req (express.Request, optional): express Request object if
passReqToCallback is set to true.
curl -v --header "Authorization: Api-Key asdasjsdgfjkjhg" http://127.0.0.1:3000/api/authenticate
Clone the repo, then
npm install
and here we go.
Develop your new features or fixes, test it using
npm test and create a pull request.