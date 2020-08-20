Passport strategy for authenticating with a apikey.

This module lets you authenticate using a apikey in your Node.js applications which is used to build rest apis. By plugging into Passport, apikey authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Installation

npm install passport-headerapikey

Usage

Configure Strategy

The api key authentication strategy authenticates users using a apikey. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user.

const HeaderAPIKeyStrategy = require('passport-headerapikey').HeaderAPIKeyStrategy passport.use(new HeaderAPIKeyStrategy( { header: 'Authorization', prefix: 'Api-Key ' }, false, function(apikey, done) { User.findOne({ apikey: apikey }, function (err, user) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (!user) { return done(null, false); } return done(null, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'headerapikey' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app .post ( '/api/authenticate' , passport.authenticate( 'headerapikey' , { session : false, failureRedirect : '/api/unauthorized' }), function(req, res) { res .json ({ message : "Authenticated" }) });

API

Constructor

new HeaderAPIKeyStrategy( header , passReqToCallback, verify);

Arguments:

headerConfig (Object): header (String): name of the header field to be used for api keys, default: X-Api-Key. prefix (String): prefix to be used in content of the header, eg. Bearer adsfadsfa , default: empty. Attention: give it with blank if needed, eg. 'Bearer ' .

(Object): passReqToCallback (Boolean): flags whether an express Request object is passed to the verify function.

(Boolean): flags whether an express Request object is passed to the verify function. verify (Function): apiKey (String): parsed API key from from the request. Use it to determine, which user is using your endpoint. verified (Function): Callback to be called when you have done the API key handling. Signature: verify(err, user, info) => void . err (Error): return an Error if user is not verified, otherwise yield null here user (Object, optional): only return user object if he is verified. info (Object, optional): yield additional information to success or failure of user verification. req (express.Request, optional): express Request object if passReqToCallback is set to true.

(Function):

Examples

curl -v --header "Authorization: Api-Key asdasjsdgfjkjhg" http://127.0.0.1:3000/api/authenticate

Contributing

Clone the repo, then

npm install

and here we go. Develop your new features or fixes, test it using npm test and create a pull request.

Credits