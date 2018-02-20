Passport strategy for authenticating with a hash parameter provided by link.

This module lets you authenticate using a hash parameter provided by link in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, hash authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Installation

npm install passport-hash

Usage

Configure Strategy

The hash authentication strategy authenticates users using a hash link. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts this hash and calls done providing a user.

passport.use( new HashStrategy( function (hash, done) { User .findOne({ hash: hash }, function (err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (! user ) { return done( null , false ); } if (! user .isUnconfirmed()) { return done( null , false ); } return done( null , user ); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'hash' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/confirm/:hash' , passport.authenticate( 'hash' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.

Tests

npm install --dev make test

License

