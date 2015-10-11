Passport strategy for authenticating with Google access tokens using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Google in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Google authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Installation

npm install passport-google-token

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Google authentication strategy authenticates users using a Google account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a app ID and app secret.

passport.use( new GoogleTokenStrategy({ clientID : GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { User.findOrCreate({ googleId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate('google-token') to authenticate requests.

router.get( '/auth/google/token' , passport.authenticate( 'google-token' ), function ( req, res ) { res.send(req.user); });

GET request need to have access_token and optionally the refresh_token in either the query string or set as a header. If a POST is being preformed they can also be included in the body of the request.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Rob DiMarco

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.