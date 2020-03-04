Passport strategy for authenticating with Google Plus access tokens using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Google Plus in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Google Plus authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Installation

npm install passport-google-plus-token

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Google Plus authentication strategy authenticates users using a Google Plus account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls next providing a user, as well as options specifying a app ID and app secret.

var GooglePlusTokenStrategy = require ( 'passport-google-plus-token' ); passport.use( new GooglePlusTokenStrategy({ clientID : GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET, passReqToCallback : true }, function ( req, accessToken, refreshToken, profile, next ) { User.findOrCreate({ 'google.id' : profile.id}, function ( error, user ) { return next(error, user); }); }));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the google-plus-token strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/google' , passport.authenticate( 'google-plus-token' ));

Or if you are using Sails framework:

module .exports = { google : function ( req, res ) { passport.authenticate( 'google-plus-token' , function ( error, user, info ) { if (error) return res.serverError(error); if (info) return res.unauthorized(info); return res.ok(user); })(req, res); } };

The request to this route should include GET or POST data with the keys access_token and optionally, refresh_token set to the credentials you receive from Google Plus.

GET /auth/google?access_token= < GOOGLE_TOKEN >

Issues

If you receive a 401 Unauthorized error, it is most likely because you have wrong access token or not yet specified any application permissions. Once you refresh access token with new permissions, try to send this access token again.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Eugene Obrezkov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.