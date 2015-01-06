openbase logo
pgp

passport-google-plus

by Steve Bazyl
0.5.1 (see all)

PassportJS strategy for Google+ Sign-In

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Passport-Google-Plus

Passport strategies for authenticating with the Google+ Sign-In button.

This module lets you authenticate using Google in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Google+ Sign-In can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-google-plus

Usage for Web Server-Side Flow

Important note

In the Google Developers Console make sure you have enabled the Google Plus API, otherwise your calls will fail (seen in this issue).

Configure Strategy

The strategy accepts a callback which is called after the user has been authenticated. The profile and OAuth credentials can be saved or mapped to a user record.

var GooglePlusStrategy = require('passport-google-plus');

passport.use(new GooglePlusStrategy({
    clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
    clientSecret: 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET'
  },
  function(tokens, profile, done) {
    // Create or update user, call done() when complete...
    done(null, profile, tokens);
  }
));

Configure Google+ Sign-In Button

<!-- Add where you want your sign-in button to render -->
<div id="signinButton">
  <span class="g-signin"
    data-scope="https://www.googleapis.com/auth/plus.login"
    data-clientid="YOUR_CLIENT_ID"
    data-redirecturi="postmessage"
    data-accesstype="offline"
    data-cookiepolicy="single_host_origin"
    data-callback="signInCallback">
  </span>
</div>
<div id="result"></div>

Handle the callback & forward the authorization code

function signInCallback(authResult) {
  if (authResult.code) {
    $.post('/auth/google/callback', { code: authResult.code})
    .done(function(data) {
      $('#signinButton').hide();
    }); 
  } else if (authResult.error) {
    console.log('There was an error: ' + authResult.error);
  }
};

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'google' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.post('/auth/google/callback', passport.authenticate('google'), function(req, res) {
    // Return user back to client
    res.send(req.user);
});

Usage for Web Client-Side Flow

Client-side flows are also supported for web & mobile using ID tokens. When using ID tokens, profile data is limited to public information.

Configure Strategy

The strategy accepts a callback which is called after the user has been authenticated. The profile and OAuth credentials can be saved or mapped to a user record.

var GooglePlusStrategy = require('passport-google-plus');

passport.use(new GooglePlusStrategy({
    clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
    apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY'
  },
  function(tokens, profile, done) {
    // Create or update user, call done() when complete...
    done(null, profile, tokens);
  }
));

Configure Google+ Sign-In Button

<!-- Add where you want your sign-in button to render -->
<div id="signinButton">
  <span class="g-signin"
    data-scope="https://www.googleapis.com/auth/plus.login"
    data-clientid="YOUR_CLIENT_ID"
    data-redirecturi="postmessage"
    data-accesstype="online"
    data-cookiepolicy="single_host_origin"
    data-callback="signInCallback">
  </span>
</div>
<div id="result"></div>

Handle the callback & forward the identity token

function signInCallback(authResult) {
  if (authResult.code) {
    $.post('/auth/google/callback', { id_token: authResult.id_token})
    .done(function(data) {
      $('#signinButton').hide();
    }); 
  } else if (authResult.error) {
    console.log('There was an error: ' + authResult.error);
  }
};

