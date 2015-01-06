Passport strategies for authenticating with the Google+ Sign-In button.
This module lets you authenticate using Google in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Google+ Sign-In can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-google-plus
In the Google Developers Console make sure you have enabled the Google Plus API, otherwise your calls will fail (seen in this issue).
The strategy accepts a callback which is called after the user has been authenticated. The profile and OAuth credentials can be saved or mapped to a user record.
var GooglePlusStrategy = require('passport-google-plus');
passport.use(new GooglePlusStrategy({
clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
clientSecret: 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET'
},
function(tokens, profile, done) {
// Create or update user, call done() when complete...
done(null, profile, tokens);
}
));
<!-- Add where you want your sign-in button to render -->
<div id="signinButton">
<span class="g-signin"
data-scope="https://www.googleapis.com/auth/plus.login"
data-clientid="YOUR_CLIENT_ID"
data-redirecturi="postmessage"
data-accesstype="offline"
data-cookiepolicy="single_host_origin"
data-callback="signInCallback">
</span>
</div>
<div id="result"></div>
function signInCallback(authResult) {
if (authResult.code) {
$.post('/auth/google/callback', { code: authResult.code})
.done(function(data) {
$('#signinButton').hide();
});
} else if (authResult.error) {
console.log('There was an error: ' + authResult.error);
}
};
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'google' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.post('/auth/google/callback', passport.authenticate('google'), function(req, res) {
// Return user back to client
res.send(req.user);
});
Client-side flows are also supported for web & mobile using ID tokens. When using ID tokens, profile data is limited to public information.
var GooglePlusStrategy = require('passport-google-plus');
passport.use(new GooglePlusStrategy({
clientId: 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID',
apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY'
},
function(tokens, profile, done) {
// Create or update user, call done() when complete...
done(null, profile, tokens);
}
));
<!-- Add where you want your sign-in button to render -->
<div id="signinButton">
<span class="g-signin"
data-scope="https://www.googleapis.com/auth/plus.login"
data-clientid="YOUR_CLIENT_ID"
data-redirecturi="postmessage"
data-accesstype="online"
data-cookiepolicy="single_host_origin"
data-callback="signInCallback">
</span>
</div>
<div id="result"></div>
function signInCallback(authResult) {
if (authResult.code) {
$.post('/auth/google/callback', { id_token: authResult.id_token})
.done(function(data) {
$('#signinButton').hide();
});
} else if (authResult.error) {
console.log('There was an error: ' + authResult.error);
}
};