Passport strategies for authenticating with the Google+ Sign-In button.

This module lets you authenticate using Google in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Google+ Sign-In can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

npm install passport-google-plus

Important note

In the Google Developers Console make sure you have enabled the Google Plus API, otherwise your calls will fail (seen in this issue).

Configure Strategy

The strategy accepts a callback which is called after the user has been authenticated. The profile and OAuth credentials can be saved or mapped to a user record.

var GooglePlusStrategy = require ( 'passport-google-plus' ); passport.use( new GooglePlusStrategy({ clientId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' , clientSecret : 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET' }, function ( tokens, profile, done ) { done( null , profile, tokens); } ));

Configure Google+ Sign-In Button

< div id = "signinButton" > < span class = "g-signin" data-scope = "https://www.googleapis.com/auth/plus.login" data-clientid = "YOUR_CLIENT_ID" data-redirecturi = "postmessage" data-accesstype = "offline" data-cookiepolicy = "single_host_origin" data-callback = "signInCallback" > </ span > </ div > < div id = "result" > </ div >

Handle the callback & forward the authorization code

function signInCallback ( authResult ) { if (authResult.code) { $.post( '/auth/google/callback' , { code : authResult.code}) .done( function ( data ) { $( '#signinButton' ).hide(); }); } else if (authResult.error) { console .log( 'There was an error: ' + authResult.error); } };

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'google' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.post( '/auth/google/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'google' ), function ( req, res ) { res.send(req.user); });

Client-side flows are also supported for web & mobile using ID tokens. When using ID tokens, profile data is limited to public information.

Configure Strategy

var GooglePlusStrategy = require ( 'passport-google-plus' ); passport.use( new GooglePlusStrategy({ clientId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' , apiKey : 'YOUR_API_KEY' }, function ( tokens, profile, done ) { done( null , profile, tokens); } ));

Configure Google+ Sign-In Button

< div id = "signinButton" > < span class = "g-signin" data-scope = "https://www.googleapis.com/auth/plus.login" data-clientid = "YOUR_CLIENT_ID" data-redirecturi = "postmessage" data-accesstype = "online" data-cookiepolicy = "single_host_origin" data-callback = "signInCallback" > </ span > </ div > < div id = "result" > </ div >

