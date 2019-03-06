Passport strategies for authenticating with Google using ONLY OAuth 2.0.
This module lets you authenticate using Google in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Google authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-google-oauth2
The Google OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy authenticates users using a Google
account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which
accepts these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.
var GoogleStrategy = require( 'passport-google-oauth2' ).Strategy;
passport.use(new GoogleStrategy({
clientID: GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://yourdomain:3000/auth/google/callback",
passReqToCallback : true
},
function(request, accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ googleId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Avoid usage of Private IP, otherwise you will get the device_id device_name issue for Private IP during authentication.
A workaround consist to set up thru the google cloud console a fully qualified domain name such as http://mydomain:3000/ for the callback then edit your /etc/hosts on your computer and/or vm to point on your private IP.
Also both sign-in button + callbackURL has to be share the same url, otherwise two cookies will be created and it will lead to lost your session
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'google' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/google',
passport.authenticate('google', { scope:
[ 'email', 'profile' ] }
));
app.get( '/auth/google/callback',
passport.authenticate( 'google', {
successRedirect: '/auth/google/success',
failureRedirect: '/auth/google/failure'
}));
provider always set to `google`
id
name
displayName
birthday
relationship
isPerson
isPlusUser
placesLived
language
emails
gender
picture
coverPhoto
For a complete, working example, refer to the OAuth 2.0 example.
Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)