pgo

passport-google-oauth2

by Marcus Stade
0.2.0 (see all)

Google (OAuth 2.0) authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47.3K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Passport strategy for Google OAuth 2.0

Passport strategies for authenticating with Google using ONLY OAuth 2.0.

This module lets you authenticate using Google in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Google authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-google-oauth2

Usage of OAuth 2.0

Configure Strategy

The Google OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy authenticates users using a Google account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

var GoogleStrategy = require( 'passport-google-oauth2' ).Strategy;

passport.use(new GoogleStrategy({
    clientID:     GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID,
    clientSecret: GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET,
    callbackURL: "http://yourdomain:3000/auth/google/callback",
    passReqToCallback   : true
  },
  function(request, accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate({ googleId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

Note about Local environment

Avoid usage of Private IP, otherwise you will get the device_id device_name issue for Private IP during authentication.

A workaround consist to set up thru the google cloud console a fully qualified domain name such as http://mydomain:3000/ for the callback then edit your /etc/hosts on your computer and/or vm to point on your private IP.

Also both sign-in button + callbackURL has to be share the same url, otherwise two cookies will be created and it will lead to lost your session

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'google' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get('/auth/google',
  passport.authenticate('google', { scope:
    [ 'email', 'profile' ] }
));

app.get( '/auth/google/callback',
    passport.authenticate( 'google', {
        successRedirect: '/auth/google/success',
        failureRedirect: '/auth/google/failure'
}));

What you will get in profile response ?

   provider         always set to `google`
   id
   name
   displayName
   birthday
   relationship
   isPerson
   isPlusUser
   placesLived
   language
   emails
   gender
   picture
   coverPhoto

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the OAuth 2.0 example.

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)

