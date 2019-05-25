Passport strategies for authenticating with Google using OAuth 1.0a and OAuth 2.0.

This is a meta-module that combines passport-google-oauth1 and passport-google-oauth20. It exists for backwards-compatibility with applications making use of the combined package. As of version 1.0.0, it is encouraged to declare dependencies on the module that implements the specific version of OAuth needed.

...

Install

npm install passport-google-oauth

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)