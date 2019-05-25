openbase logo
pgo

passport-google-oauth

by Jared Hanson
2.0.0 (see all)

Google authentication strategies for Passport and Node.js.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58.5K

GitHub Stars

724

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Readme

passport-google-oauth

Passport strategies for authenticating with Google using OAuth 1.0a and OAuth 2.0.

This is a meta-module that combines passport-google-oauth1 and passport-google-oauth20. It exists for backwards-compatibility with applications making use of the combined package. As of version 1.0.0, it is encouraged to declare dependencies on the module that implements the specific version of OAuth needed.

Install

$ npm install passport-google-oauth

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)

100
