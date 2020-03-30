Google ID token authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

This module lets you authenticate using Google ID tokens in your Node.js applications. This is useful for scenarios where we don't want to perform API calls to Google on behalf of the client, but we only want to authenticate it to our server. In short, we only validate the identity of the user by token verification, so there is no server-side OAuth operation.

Official Google documentation:

More information about ID token use cases:

Install

npm install passport-google-id-token

Usage

Configure Strategy

The strategy requires a verify callback which accepts the idToken coming from the user to be authenticated, and then calls the done callback supplying a parsedToken (with all its information in visible form) and the googleId .

The strategy also requires the Google client ID(s) inside the passed options . An optional getGoogleCerts function can be specified to customize the way the Google certificates are retrieved, interesting e.g. in case a caching mechanism is needed. If not specified, the default mechanism will query the Google servers every time.

var GoogleTokenStrategy = require ( 'passport-google-id-token' ); passport.use( new GoogleTokenStrategy({ clientID : GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID, getGoogleCerts : optionalCustomGetGoogleCerts }, function ( parsedToken, googleId, done ) { User.findOrCreate({ googleId : googleId }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'google-id-token' strategy, to authenticate requests.

app.post( '/auth/google' , passport.authenticate( 'google-id-token' ), function ( req, res ) { res.send(req.user? 200 : 401 ); } );

The post request to this route should include a JSON object with the key id_token set to the one the client received from Google (e.g. after successful Google+ sign-in).

About JWT validation

This library leverages node-jsonwebtoken for JWT token validation. An optional jwtOptions can be specified to customize the way this validation is performed as per the documentation.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014-2018 Juan Manuel Reyes

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.