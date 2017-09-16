openbase logo
pg

passport-google

by Jared Hanson
0.3.0 (see all)

Google (OpenID) authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

Readme

NOTICE: Google no-longer supports OpenID 2, and this plugin is no longer functional. Please use Passport-Google-OAuth instead.

For more information, see the Google OpenID 2 shutdown timetable.

Passport-Google

Passport strategy for authenticating with Google using OpenID 2.0.

This module lets you authenticate using Google in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Google authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-google

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Google authentication strategy authenticates users using a Google account, which is also an OpenID 2.0 identifier. The strategy requires a validate callback, which accepts this identifier and calls done providing a user. Additionally, options can be supplied to specify a return URL and realm.

passport.use(new GoogleStrategy({
    returnURL: 'http://localhost:3000/auth/google/return',
    realm: 'http://localhost:3000/'
  },
  function(identifier, done) {
    User.findByOpenID({ openId: identifier }, function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'google' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get('/auth/google',
  passport.authenticate('google'));

app.get('/auth/google/return', 
  passport.authenticate('google', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
  function(req, res) {
    // Successful authentication, redirect home.
    res.redirect('/');
  });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the signon example.

Tests

$ npm install --dev
$ make test

Build Status

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)

