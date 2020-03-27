openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pg

passport-github2

by Fred Chien(錢逢祥)
0.1.12 (see all)

GitHub authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32.3K

GitHub Stars

227

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js GitHub Login API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Passport-GitHub2

The author of Passport-Github has not maintained the original module for a long time. Features in his module don't work since Github upgraded their API to version 3.0. We forked it and re-published it to NPM with a new name passport-github2.

Passport strategy for authenticating with GitHub using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using GitHub in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, GitHub authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Installation

$ npm install passport-github2

Usage

Configure Strategy

The GitHub authentication strategy authenticates users using a GitHub account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

passport.use(new GitHubStrategy({
    clientID: GITHUB_CLIENT_ID,
    clientSecret: GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET,
    callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/github/callback"
  },
  function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate({ githubId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
      return done(err, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'github' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get('/auth/github',
  passport.authenticate('github', { scope: [ 'user:email' ] }));

app.get('/auth/github/callback', 
  passport.authenticate('github', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
  function(req, res) {
    // Successful authentication, redirect home.
    res.redirect('/');
  });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.

Tests

$ npm install --dev
$ make test

Build Status

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@octokit/auth-tokenGitHub API token authentication for browsers and Node.js
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
githubauthreqAuthorise GitHub API requests with the appropriate environment variables
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
352
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
github-authMiddleware for github based authorization.
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
31
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@octokit/auth-oauth-appGitHub OAuth App authentication for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
213K
@octokit/authGitHub API authentication strategies for Browsers, Node.js, and Deno
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
9K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial