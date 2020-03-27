The author of Passport-Github has not maintained the original module for a long time. Features in his module don't work since Github upgraded their API to version 3.0. We forked it and re-published it to NPM with a new name passport-github2 .

Passport strategy for authenticating with GitHub using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using GitHub in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, GitHub authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Installation

npm install passport-github2

Usage

Configure Strategy

The GitHub authentication strategy authenticates users using a GitHub account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.

passport.use( new GitHubStrategy({ clientID : GITHUB_CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/github/callback" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { User.findOrCreate({ githubId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'github' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/github' , passport.authenticate( 'github' , { scope : [ 'user:email' ] })); app.get( '/auth/github/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'github' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.

Tests

npm install --dev make test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)