The author of Passport-Github has not maintained the original module for a long time. Features in his module don't work since Github upgraded their API to version 3.0. We forked it and re-published it to NPM with a new name
passport-github2.
Passport strategy for authenticating with GitHub using the OAuth 2.0 API.
This module lets you authenticate using GitHub in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, GitHub authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-github2
The GitHub authentication strategy authenticates users using a GitHub account
and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which accepts
these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options
specifying a client ID, client secret, and callback URL.
passport.use(new GitHubStrategy({
clientID: GITHUB_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/github/callback"
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ githubId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'github' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/github',
passport.authenticate('github', { scope: [ 'user:email' ] }));
app.get('/auth/github/callback',
passport.authenticate('github', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.
$ npm install --dev
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2011-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)