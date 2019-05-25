Passport strategy for authenticating with GitHub using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using GitHub in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, GitHub authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

$ npm install passport-github

Usage

Create an Application

Before using passport-github , you must register an application with GitHub. If you have not already done so, a new application can be created at developer applications within GitHub's settings panel. Your application will be issued a client ID and client secret, which need to be provided to the strategy. You will also need to configure a callback URL which matches the route in your application.

Configure Strategy

The GitHub authentication strategy authenticates users using a GitHub account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The client ID and secret obtained when creating an application are supplied as options when creating the strategy. The strategy also requires a verify callback, which receives the access token and optional refresh token, as well as profile which contains the authenticated user's GitHub profile. The verify callback must call cb providing a user to complete authentication.

var GitHubStrategy = require ( 'passport-github' ).Strategy; passport.use( new GitHubStrategy({ clientID : GITHUB_CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/github/callback" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, cb ) { User.findOrCreate({ githubId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return cb(err, user); }); } ));

Enterprise (Corporate) GitHub

To make it work with Enterprise GitHub instances you need to pass in 3 additional parameters: authorizationURL , tokenURL , and userProfileURL .

var GitHubStrategy = require ( 'passport-github' ).Strategy; passport.use( new GitHubStrategy({ clientID : GITHUB_CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET, authorizationURL : "https://ENTERPRISE_INSTANCE_URL/login/oauth/authorize" , tokenURL : "https://ENTERPRISE_INSTANCE_URL/login/oauth/access_token" , userProfileURL : "https://ENTERPRISE_INSTANCE_URL/api/v3/user" , callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/github/callback" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, cb ) { User.findOrCreate({ githubId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return cb(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'github' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/github' , passport.authenticate( 'github' )); app.get( '/auth/github/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'github' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

Developers using the popular Express web framework can refer to an example as a starting point for their own web applications. The example shows how to authenticate users using Facebook. However, because both Facebook and GitHub use OAuth 2.0, the code is similar. Simply replace references to Facebook with corresponding references to GitHub.

Contributing

Tests

The test suite is located in the test/ directory. All new features are expected to have corresponding test cases. Ensure that the complete test suite passes by executing:

$ make test

Coverage

The test suite covers 100% of the code base. All new feature development is expected to maintain that level. Coverage reports can be viewed by executing:

$ make test -cov $ make view-cov

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)