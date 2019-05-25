Passport strategy for authenticating with GitHub using the OAuth 2.0 API.
This module lets you authenticate using GitHub in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, GitHub authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-github
Before using
passport-github, you must register an application with GitHub.
If you have not already done so, a new application can be created at
developer applications within
GitHub's settings panel. Your application will be issued a client ID and client
secret, which need to be provided to the strategy. You will also need to
configure a callback URL which matches the route in your application.
The GitHub authentication strategy authenticates users using a GitHub account
and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The client ID and secret obtained when creating an
application are supplied as options when creating the strategy. The strategy
also requires a
verify callback, which receives the access token and optional
refresh token, as well as
profile which contains the authenticated user's
GitHub profile. The
verify callback must call
cb providing a user to
complete authentication.
var GitHubStrategy = require('passport-github').Strategy;
passport.use(new GitHubStrategy({
clientID: GITHUB_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/github/callback"
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, cb) {
User.findOrCreate({ githubId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return cb(err, user);
});
}
));
To make it work with Enterprise GitHub instances you need to
pass in 3 additional parameters:
authorizationURL,
tokenURL, and
userProfileURL.
var GitHubStrategy = require('passport-github').Strategy;
passport.use(new GitHubStrategy({
clientID: GITHUB_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET,
authorizationURL: "https://ENTERPRISE_INSTANCE_URL/login/oauth/authorize",
tokenURL: "https://ENTERPRISE_INSTANCE_URL/login/oauth/access_token",
userProfileURL: "https://ENTERPRISE_INSTANCE_URL/api/v3/user",
callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/github/callback"
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, cb) {
User.findOrCreate({ githubId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return cb(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'github' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/github',
passport.authenticate('github'));
app.get('/auth/github/callback',
passport.authenticate('github', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
Developers using the popular Express web framework can refer to an example as a starting point for their own web applications. The example shows how to authenticate users using Facebook. However, because both Facebook and GitHub use OAuth 2.0, the code is similar. Simply replace references to Facebook with corresponding references to GitHub.
The test suite is located in the
test/ directory. All new features are
expected to have corresponding test cases. Ensure that the complete test suite
passes by executing:
$ make test
The test suite covers 100% of the code base. All new feature development is expected to maintain that level. Coverage reports can be viewed by executing:
$ make test-cov
$ make view-cov
Copyright (c) 2011-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)