openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pf

passport-forcedotcom

by Joshua Birk
0.1.5 (see all)

A passport.js oauth strategy for ForceDotCom/DatabaseDotCom

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.6K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

passport-forcedotcom

SalesForce

This is a Strategy for use with PassportJS with the Force.com platform (meaning you can use it with Saleforce CRM, your Force.com applications and Database.com).

Please Note that as of version 0.1.0, successful authentication now results in a standard PassportJS User Profile object.

Usage

  1. Download this npm module
npm install --save passport-forcedotcom
  1. Import it into your app
var passport = require('passport');
var ForceDotComStrategy = require('passport-forcedotcom').Strategy;
  1. Define the strategy with your application credentials and information
passport.use(new ForceDotComStrategy({
  clientID: '{client_id}',
  clientSecret: '{client_secret}',
  scope: ['id','chatter_api'],
  callbackURL: 'https://my.example.com/auth/forcedotcom/callback'
}, function verify(token, refreshToken, profile, done) {
  console.log(profile);
  return done(null, profile);
}));
  1. And then setup some routes to hande the flow
app.get('/auth/forcedotcom', passport.authenticate('forcedotcom'), {
  display: "page", // valid values are: "page", "popup", "touch", "mobile"
  prompt: "", // valid values are: "login", "consent", or "login consent"
  login_hint: "", // optional: the user's SalesForce email address or username
  state: "" // optional: an aribrary URL encoded string that will get passed back to you
});
// this should match the callbackURL parameter above:
app.get('/auth/forcedotcom/callback',
  passport.authenticate('forcedotcom', { failureRedirect: '/error' }),
  function(req, res){
    res.render("index",checkSession(req));
  }
);

And as usual with passport, you can update the user serialization/de-serialization.

The login_hint parameter may be used by SalesForce to pre-populate the username field on the login form. This don't seem to be very reliable though. See the SalesForce OAuth documentation for more details.

The state parameter is useful if you need to maintain information about the user between initiating the login with SalesForce and the user being redirected back to your application. This avoids the need to rely on a cookie to maintain any state information. For example, you could use this to track the page that the user was trying to access before they started the login process. If you pass a state string then it should be URL encoded.

Creating a Connected App

In order to use this Strategy, you'll need to have a Connected App inside of Salesforce. See this article for detailed and up-to-date Connected App creation instructions.

Tips:

  • Please note that the client_id is referred to as "Consumer Key" and the client_secret is referred to as the "Consumer Secret" in some of the UI and documentation.
  • Be sure to set the Connected App's callback URL to the same setting you provided in the new ForceDotComStrategy constructor. If you're using express, then the route you attach must also correspond to this URL (e.g. app.get('/auth/forcedotcom/callback', ...)
  • to get a photos section in the User Profile you need to set up the api or chatter_api scope when creating the Connected App.
    • the URL to the photo lasts for ~30 days
    • if you do not need the photos, supply a skipPhoto: true option to the ForceDotComStrategy constructor and only enable the id scope.

Example

There is an example app called simple-example in: examples/ folder. This shows how to use ForceDotCom-Passport with lots of comments. To run locally:

  1. Open app.js in examples/simple-example
  2. Set CF_CLIENT_ID, CF_CLIENT_SECRET, CF_CALLBACK_URL and optionally, SF_AUTHORIZE_URL, SF_TOKEN_URL to match your connected app's settings.
  3. Install npm modules by running npm install
  4. Run: node app.js
  5. Open localhost:3000 in the browser and try to login using OAuth.

Authors

  • Joshua Birk
  • Raja Rao DV
  • Jared Hanson - whose help resolved a previous issue with handling the incoming OAuth information so that things like the instance_url can be readily available.
  • The team at GoInstant (now Salesforce) who made sure it was production worthy.
  • Updates, quality of life additions, enhancements from Jason Ghent and Fabian Jakobs.

©2013-2014 salesforce.com, All Rights Reserved.

Use and distribution is licensed under the 3-Clause BSD License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial