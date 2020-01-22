This is a Strategy for use with PassportJS with the Force.com platform (meaning you can use it with Saleforce CRM, your Force.com applications and Database.com).
Please Note that as of version 0.1.0, successful authentication now results in a standard PassportJS User Profile object.
npm install --save passport-forcedotcom
var passport = require('passport');
var ForceDotComStrategy = require('passport-forcedotcom').Strategy;
passport.use(new ForceDotComStrategy({
clientID: '{client_id}',
clientSecret: '{client_secret}',
scope: ['id','chatter_api'],
callbackURL: 'https://my.example.com/auth/forcedotcom/callback'
}, function verify(token, refreshToken, profile, done) {
console.log(profile);
return done(null, profile);
}));
app.get('/auth/forcedotcom', passport.authenticate('forcedotcom'), {
display: "page", // valid values are: "page", "popup", "touch", "mobile"
prompt: "", // valid values are: "login", "consent", or "login consent"
login_hint: "", // optional: the user's SalesForce email address or username
state: "" // optional: an aribrary URL encoded string that will get passed back to you
});
// this should match the callbackURL parameter above:
app.get('/auth/forcedotcom/callback',
passport.authenticate('forcedotcom', { failureRedirect: '/error' }),
function(req, res){
res.render("index",checkSession(req));
}
);
And as usual with passport, you can update the user serialization/de-serialization.
The
login_hint parameter may be used by SalesForce to pre-populate the username field on the login form. This don't seem to be very reliable though. See the SalesForce OAuth documentation for more details.
The
state parameter is useful if you need to maintain information about the user between initiating the login with SalesForce and the user being redirected back to your application. This avoids the need to rely on a cookie to maintain any state information. For example, you could use this to track the page that the user was trying to access before they started the login process. If you pass a
state string then it should be URL encoded.
In order to use this Strategy, you'll need to have a Connected App inside of Salesforce. See this article for detailed and up-to-date Connected App creation instructions.
Tips:
client_id is referred to as "Consumer Key" and the
client_secret is referred to as the "Consumer Secret" in some of the UI and
documentation.
new ForceDotComStrategy constructor. If you're using
express, then the route you attach must also correspond to this URL (e.g.
app.get('/auth/forcedotcom/callback', ...)
photos section in the User
Profile you need to set up the
api
or
chatter_api scope when creating the Connected App.
skipPhoto: true option to the
ForceDotComStrategy constructor and only enable the
id scope.
There is an example app called
simple-example in:
examples/ folder. This shows how to use ForceDotCom-Passport with lots of comments.
To run locally:
app.js in
examples/simple-example
CF_CLIENT_ID,
CF_CLIENT_SECRET,
CF_CALLBACK_URL and optionally,
SF_AUTHORIZE_URL,
SF_TOKEN_URL to match your connected app's settings.
npm install
node app.js
localhost:3000 in the browser and try to login using OAuth.
instance_url can be readily available.
