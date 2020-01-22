This is a Strategy for use with PassportJS with the Force.com platform (meaning you can use it with Saleforce CRM, your Force.com applications and Database.com).

Please Note that as of version 0.1.0, successful authentication now results in a standard PassportJS User Profile object.

Usage

Download this npm module

npm install --save passport-forcedotcom

Import it into your app

var passport = require ( 'passport' ); var ForceDotComStrategy = require ( 'passport-forcedotcom' ).Strategy;

Define the strategy with your application credentials and information

passport.use( new ForceDotComStrategy({ clientID : '{client_id}' , clientSecret : '{client_secret}' , scope : [ 'id' , 'chatter_api' ], callbackURL : 'https://my.example.com/auth/forcedotcom/callback' }, function verify ( token, refreshToken, profile, done ) { console .log(profile); return done( null , profile); }));

And then setup some routes to hande the flow

app.get( '/auth/forcedotcom' , passport.authenticate( 'forcedotcom' ), { display : "page" , prompt : "" , login_hint : "" , state : "" }); app.get( '/auth/forcedotcom/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'forcedotcom' , { failureRedirect : '/error' }), function ( req, res ) { res.render( "index" ,checkSession(req)); } );

And as usual with passport, you can update the user serialization/de-serialization.

The login_hint parameter may be used by SalesForce to pre-populate the username field on the login form. This don't seem to be very reliable though. See the SalesForce OAuth documentation for more details.

The state parameter is useful if you need to maintain information about the user between initiating the login with SalesForce and the user being redirected back to your application. This avoids the need to rely on a cookie to maintain any state information. For example, you could use this to track the page that the user was trying to access before they started the login process. If you pass a state string then it should be URL encoded.

Creating a Connected App

In order to use this Strategy, you'll need to have a Connected App inside of Salesforce. See this article for detailed and up-to-date Connected App creation instructions.

Tips:

Please note that the client_id is referred to as "Consumer Key" and the client_secret is referred to as the "Consumer Secret" in some of the UI and documentation.

is referred to as "Consumer Key" and the is referred to as the "Consumer Secret" in some of the UI and documentation. Be sure to set the Connected App's callback URL to the same setting you provided in the new ForceDotComStrategy constructor. If you're using express , then the route you attach must also correspond to this URL (e.g. app.get('/auth/forcedotcom/callback', ...)

constructor. If you're using , then the route you attach must also correspond to this URL (e.g. to get a photos section in the User Profile you need to set up the api or chatter_api scope when creating the Connected App. the URL to the photo lasts for ~30 days if you do not need the photos, supply a skipPhoto: true option to the ForceDotComStrategy constructor and only enable the id scope.

section in the User Profile you need to set up the or scope when creating the Connected App.

Example

There is an example app called simple-example in: examples/ folder. This shows how to use ForceDotCom-Passport with lots of comments. To run locally:

Open app.js in examples/simple-example Set CF_CLIENT_ID , CF_CLIENT_SECRET , CF_CALLBACK_URL and optionally, SF_AUTHORIZE_URL , SF_TOKEN_URL to match your connected app's settings. Install npm modules by running npm install Run: node app.js Open localhost:3000 in the browser and try to login using OAuth.

Authors

Joshua Birk

Raja Rao DV

Jared Hanson - whose help resolved a previous issue with handling the incoming OAuth information so that things like the instance_url can be readily available.

can be readily available. The team at GoInstant (now Salesforce) who made sure it was production worthy.

Updates, quality of life additions, enhancements from Jason Ghent and Fabian Jakobs.

Legal

©2013-2014 salesforce.com, All Rights Reserved.

Use and distribution is licensed under the 3-Clause BSD License.