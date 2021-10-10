Based on passport-jwt

A Passport strategy to authenticate with Firebase Auth.

This module lets you authenticate endpoints when using Firebase Auth in a Node.js application.

Install

npm install passport-firebase-jwt

Usage

NestJS TypeScript usage example:

Strategy name is: firebase-jwt .

Make sure firebase is initialized before starting NestJs

import { credential, initializeApp } from 'firebase-admin' ; import * as express from 'express' ; import * as serviceAccount from './serviceAccountKey.json' ; const config = { apiKey: '***' , authDomain: '***.firebaseapp.com' , databaseURL: 'https://***.firebaseio.com' , projectId: '***' , storageBucket: '***.appspot.com' , messagingSenderId: '***' , credential: credential.cert(***) }; initializeApp(config);

import { PassportStrategy } from '@nestjs/passport' ; import { Injectable, UnauthorizedException } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { Strategy, ExtractJwt } from 'passport-firebase-jwt' ; import { auth } from 'firebase-admin' ; () export class FirebaseAuthStrategy extends PassportStrategy(Strategy) { constructor ( ) { super ({ jwtFromRequest: ExtractJwt.fromAuthHeaderAsBearerToken() }); } validate(token) { return auth() .verifyIdToken(token, true ) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); throw new UnauthorizedException(); }); } }

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { PassportModule } from '@nestjs/passport' ; import { FirebaseAuthStrategy } from './firebase-auth.strategy' ; ({ imports: [ PassportModule.register({ defaultStrategy: 'firebase-jwt' }) ], providers: [ FirebaseAuthStrategy ], exports: [ PassportModule ] }) export class AuthModule {}

Extracting the JWT from the request

There are a number of ways the JWT may be included in a request. In order to remain as flexible as possible the JWT is parsed from the request by a user-supplied callback passed in as the jwtFromRequest parameter. This callback, from now on referred to as an extractor, accepts a request object as an argument and returns the encoded JWT string or null.

Included extractors

A number of extractor factory functions are provided in passport-jwt.ExtractJwt. These factory functions return a new extractor configured with the given parameters.