Passport strategy for authenticating with Facebook access tokens using the OAuth 2.0 API.
This module lets you authenticate using Facebook in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Facebook authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
npm install passport-facebook-token
The Facebook authentication strategy authenticates users using a Facebook account and OAuth 2.0 tokens.
The strategy requires a
verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options specifying a app ID and app secret.
const FacebookTokenStrategy = require('passport-facebook-token');
passport.use(new FacebookTokenStrategy({
clientID: FACEBOOK_APP_ID,
clientSecret: FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET,
fbGraphVersion: 'v3.0'
}, function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({facebookId: profile.id}, function (error, user) {
return done(error, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'facebook-token' strategy, to authenticate requests.
app.post('/auth/facebook/token',
passport.authenticate('facebook-token'),
function (req, res) {
// do something with req.user
res.send(req.user? 200 : 401);
}
);
Or using Sails framework:
// api/controllers/AuthController.js
module.exports = {
facebook: function(req, res) {
passport.authenticate('facebook-token', function(error, user, info) {
// do stuff with user
res.ok();
})(req, res);
}
};
Clients can send requests to routes that use passport-facebook-token authentication using query params, body, or HTTP headers.
Clients will need to transmit the
access_token and optionally the
refresh_token that are received from facebook after login.
GET /auth/facebook/token?access_token=<TOKEN_HERE>
Clients can choose to send the access token using the Oauth2 Bearer token (RFC 6750) compliant format.
GET /resource HTTP/1.1
Host: server.example.com
Authorization: Bearer base64_access_token_string
Optionally a client can send via a custom (default access_token) header.
GET /resource HTTP/1.1
Host: server.example.com
access_token: base64_access_token_string
Clients can transmit the access token via the body
POST /resource HTTP/1.1
Host: server.example.com
access_token=base64_access_token_string