by Nicholas Penree
4.0.0

Passport strategy for authenticating with Facebook access tokens using the OAuth 2.0 API.

Passport strategy for authenticating with Facebook access tokens using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Facebook in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Facebook authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Installation

npm install passport-facebook-token

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Facebook authentication strategy authenticates users using a Facebook account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a app ID and app secret.

const FacebookTokenStrategy = require('passport-facebook-token');

passport.use(new FacebookTokenStrategy({
    clientID: FACEBOOK_APP_ID,
    clientSecret: FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET,
    fbGraphVersion: 'v3.0'
  }, function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    User.findOrCreate({facebookId: profile.id}, function (error, user) {
      return done(error, user);
    });
  }
));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'facebook-token' strategy, to authenticate requests.

app.post('/auth/facebook/token',
  passport.authenticate('facebook-token'),
  function (req, res) {
    // do something with req.user
    res.send(req.user? 200 : 401);
  }
);

Or using Sails framework:

// api/controllers/AuthController.js
module.exports = {
  facebook: function(req, res) {
    passport.authenticate('facebook-token', function(error, user, info) {
      // do stuff with user
      res.ok();
    })(req, res);
  }
};

Client Requests

Clients can send requests to routes that use passport-facebook-token authentication using query params, body, or HTTP headers. Clients will need to transmit the access_token and optionally the refresh_token that are received from facebook after login.

Sending access_token as a Query parameter

GET /auth/facebook/token?access_token=<TOKEN_HERE>

Sending access token as an HTTP header

Clients can choose to send the access token using the Oauth2 Bearer token (RFC 6750) compliant format.

GET /resource HTTP/1.1
Host: server.example.com
Authorization: Bearer base64_access_token_string

Optionally a client can send via a custom (default access_token) header.

GET /resource HTTP/1.1
Host: server.example.com
access_token: base64_access_token_string

Sending access token as an HTTP body

Clients can transmit the access token via the body

POST /resource HTTP/1.1
Host: server.example.com

access_token=base64_access_token_string

Credits

License

MIT License

