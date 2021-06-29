Passport strategy for authenticating with Facebook using the OAuth 2.0 API.
This module lets you authenticate using Facebook in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Facebook authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-facebook
Before using
passport-facebook, you must register an application with
Facebook. If you have not already done so, a new application can be created at
Facebook Developers. Your application will
be issued an app ID and app secret, which need to be provided to the strategy.
You will also need to configure a redirect URI which matches the route in your
application.
The Facebook authentication strategy authenticates users using a Facebook
account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The app ID and secret obtained when creating an
application are supplied as options when creating the strategy. The strategy
also requires a
verify callback, which receives the access token and optional
refresh token, as well as
profile which contains the authenticated user's
Facebook profile. The
verify callback must call
cb providing a user to
complete authentication.
passport.use(new FacebookStrategy({
clientID: FACEBOOK_APP_ID,
clientSecret: FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://localhost:3000/auth/facebook/callback"
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, cb) {
User.findOrCreate({ facebookId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return cb(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'facebook' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/facebook',
passport.authenticate('facebook'));
app.get('/auth/facebook/callback',
passport.authenticate('facebook', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
Illustrates how to use the Facebook strategy within an Express application.
If you need additional permissions from the user, the permissions can be
requested via the
scope option to
passport.authenticate().
app.get('/auth/facebook',
passport.authenticate('facebook', { scope: ['user_friends', 'manage_pages'] }));
Refer to permissions with Facebook Login for further details.
Set the
authType option to
reauthenticate when authenticating.
app.get('/auth/facebook',
passport.authenticate('facebook', { authType: 'reauthenticate', scope: ['user_friends', 'manage_pages'] }));
Refer to re-asking for declined permissions for further details.
The Facebook profile contains a lot of information about a user. By default,
not all the fields in a profile are returned. The fields needed by an application
can be indicated by setting the
profileFields option.
new FacebookStrategy({
clientID: FACEBOOK_APP_ID,
clientSecret: FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://localhost:3000/auth/facebook/callback",
profileFields: ['id', 'displayName', 'photos', 'email']
}), ...)
Refer to the User section of the Graph API Reference for the complete set of available fields.
Set the
enableProof option when creating the strategy.
new FacebookStrategy({
clientID: FACEBOOK_APP_ID,
clientSecret: FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://localhost:3000/auth/facebook/callback",
enableProof: true
}, ...)
As detailed in securing graph API requests, requiring the app secret for server API requests helps prevent use of tokens stolen by malicous software or man in the middle attacks.
This behavior is "by design" according to Facebook's response to a bug filed regarding this issue.
Fragment identifiers are not supplied in requests made to a server, and as such this strategy is not aware that this behavior is exhibited and is not affected by it. If desired, this fragment can be removed on the client side. Refer to this discussion on Stack Overflow for recommendations on how to accomplish such removal.
Copyright (c) 2011-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)