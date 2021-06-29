Passport strategy for authenticating with Facebook using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Facebook in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Facebook authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

npm install passport-facebook

Usage

Create an Application

Before using passport-facebook , you must register an application with Facebook. If you have not already done so, a new application can be created at Facebook Developers. Your application will be issued an app ID and app secret, which need to be provided to the strategy. You will also need to configure a redirect URI which matches the route in your application.

Configure Strategy

The Facebook authentication strategy authenticates users using a Facebook account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The app ID and secret obtained when creating an application are supplied as options when creating the strategy. The strategy also requires a verify callback, which receives the access token and optional refresh token, as well as profile which contains the authenticated user's Facebook profile. The verify callback must call cb providing a user to complete authentication.

passport.use( new FacebookStrategy({ clientID : FACEBOOK_APP_ID, clientSecret : FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://localhost:3000/auth/facebook/callback" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, cb ) { User.findOrCreate({ facebookId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return cb(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'facebook' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/facebook' , passport.authenticate( 'facebook' )); app.get( '/auth/facebook/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'facebook' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

express-4.x-facebook-example Illustrates how to use the Facebook strategy within an Express application.

FAQ

How do I ask a user for additional permissions?

If you need additional permissions from the user, the permissions can be requested via the scope option to passport.authenticate() .

app.get( '/auth/facebook' , passport.authenticate( 'facebook' , { scope : [ 'user_friends' , 'manage_pages' ] }));

Refer to permissions with Facebook Login for further details.

How do I re-ask for for declined permissions?

Set the authType option to reauthenticate when authenticating.

app.get( '/auth/facebook' , passport.authenticate( 'facebook' , { authType : 'reauthenticate' , scope : [ 'user_friends' , 'manage_pages' ] }));

Refer to re-asking for declined permissions for further details.

How do I obtain a user profile with specific fields?

The Facebook profile contains a lot of information about a user. By default, not all the fields in a profile are returned. The fields needed by an application can be indicated by setting the profileFields option.

new FacebookStrategy({ clientID : FACEBOOK_APP_ID, clientSecret : FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://localhost:3000/auth/facebook/callback" , profileFields : [ 'id' , 'displayName' , 'photos' , 'email' ] }), ...)

Refer to the User section of the Graph API Reference for the complete set of available fields.

How do I include app secret proof in API requests?

Set the enableProof option when creating the strategy.

new FacebookStrategy({ clientID : FACEBOOK_APP_ID, clientSecret : FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://localhost:3000/auth/facebook/callback" , enableProof : true }, ...)

As detailed in securing graph API requests, requiring the app secret for server API requests helps prevent use of tokens stolen by malicous software or man in the middle attacks.

Why is #_=_ appended to the redirect URI?

This behavior is "by design" according to Facebook's response to a bug filed regarding this issue.

Fragment identifiers are not supplied in requests made to a server, and as such this strategy is not aware that this behavior is exhibited and is not affected by it. If desired, this fragment can be removed on the client side. Refer to this discussion on Stack Overflow for recommendations on how to accomplish such removal.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)