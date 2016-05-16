Passport strategy for authenticating with Dropbox using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Dropbox in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Dropbox authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

npm install passport-dropbox-oauth2

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Dropbox authentication strategy authenticates users using a Dropbox account and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a API version, client ID, client secret, and callback URL. The library defaults to version 1 of Dropbox's API.

passport.use( new DropboxOAuth2Strategy({ apiVersion : '2' , clientID : DROPBOX_CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : DROPBOX_CLIENT_SECRET, callbackURL : "https://www.example.net/auth/dropbox-oauth2/callback" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { User.findOrCreate({ providerId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'dropbox-oauth2' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/dropbox' , passport.authenticate( 'dropbox-oauth2' )); app.get( '/auth/dropbox/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'dropbox-oauth2' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

Examples not yet provided

Tests

Tests not yet provided

Prior work

This strategy is based on Jared Hanson's GitHub strategy for passport: Jared Hanson

Credits and License

express-sslify is licensed under the MIT license. If you'd like to be informed about new projects follow @TheSumOfAll.

Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Florian Heinemann