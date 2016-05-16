Passport strategy for authenticating with Dropbox using the OAuth 2.0 API.
This module lets you authenticate using Dropbox in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Dropbox authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-dropbox-oauth2
The Dropbox authentication strategy authenticates users using a Dropbox account
and OAuth 2.0 tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which accepts
these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options
specifying a API version, client ID, client secret, and callback URL. The library
defaults to version 1 of Dropbox's API.
passport.use(new DropboxOAuth2Strategy({
apiVersion: '2',
clientID: DROPBOX_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: DROPBOX_CLIENT_SECRET,
callbackURL: "https://www.example.net/auth/dropbox-oauth2/callback"
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ providerId: profile.id }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'dropbox-oauth2' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/dropbox',
passport.authenticate('dropbox-oauth2'));
app.get('/auth/dropbox/callback',
passport.authenticate('dropbox-oauth2', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
Examples not yet provided
Tests not yet provided
This strategy is based on Jared Hanson's GitHub strategy for passport: Jared Hanson
This strategy is based on Jared Hanson's GitHub strategy for passport: Jared Hanson
Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Florian Heinemann