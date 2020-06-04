Notice: I'm no longer too active with the Discord API, and only tinker around occasionally. So, if there is anybody who would like to be more active in maintaining, I'm happy to link to your fork as the new solution to use or give project permissions on this repo.

Passport strategy for authentication with Discord through the OAuth 2.0 API.

Before using this strategy, it is strongly recommended that you read through the official docs page here, especially about the scopes and understand how the auth works.

Usage

npm install passport-discord --save

Configure Strategy

The Discord authentication strategy authenticates users via a Discord user account and OAuth 2.0 token(s). A Discord API client ID, secret and redirect URL must be supplied when using this strategy. The strategy also requires a verify callback, which receives the access token and an optional refresh token, as well as a profile which contains the authenticated Discord user's profile. The verify callback must also call cb providing a user to complete the authentication.

var DiscordStrategy = require ( 'passport-discord' ).Strategy; var scopes = [ 'identify' , 'email' , 'guilds' , 'guilds.join' ]; passport.use( new DiscordStrategy({ clientID : 'id' , clientSecret : 'secret' , callbackURL : 'callbackURL' , scope : scopes }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, cb ) { User.findOrCreate({ discordId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { return cb(err, user); }); }));

Authentication Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , and specify the 'discord' strategy to authenticate requests.

For example, as a route middleware in an Express app:

app.get( '/auth/discord' , passport.authenticate( 'discord' )); app.get( '/auth/discord/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'discord' , { failureRedirect : '/' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/secretstuff' ) });

If using the bot scope, the permissions option can be set to indicate specific permissions your bot needs on the server (permission codes):

app.get( "/auth/discord" , passport.authenticate( "discord" , { permissions : 66321471 }));

Refresh Token Usage

In some use cases where the profile may be fetched more than once or you want to keep the user authenticated, refresh tokens may wish to be used. A package such as passport-oauth2-refresh can assist in doing this.

Example:

npm install passport-oauth2-refresh --save

var DiscordStrategy = require ( 'passport-discord' ).Strategy , refresh = require ( 'passport-oauth2-refresh' ); var discordStrat = new DiscordStrategy({ clientID : 'id' , clientSecret : 'secret' , callbackURL : 'callbackURL' }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, cb ) { profile.refreshToken = refreshToken; User.findOrCreate({ discordId : profile.id }, function ( err, user ) { if (err) return done(err); return cb(err, user); }); }); passport.use(discordStrat); refresh.use(discordStrat);

... then if we require refreshing when fetching an update or something ...

refresh.requestNewAccessToken( 'discord' , profile.refreshToken, function ( err, accessToken, refreshToken ) { if (err) throw ; profile.accessToken = accessToken; });

Examples

An Express server example can be found in the /example directory. Be sure to npm install in that directory to get the dependencies.

Credits

Jared Hanson - used passport-github to understand passport more and kind of as a base.

License

Licensed under the ISC license. The full license text can be found in the root of the project repository.