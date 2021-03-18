Passport strategy for authenticating with custom logic.
This module lets you authenticate using custom logic in your Node.js applications. It is based on passport-local module by Jared Hanson. By plugging into Passport, custom authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-custom
The custom authentication strategy authenticates users by custom logic of your choosing.
The strategy requires a
verify callback, which is where the custom logic goes and calls
done providing a user. Note that, req is always passed as the first parameter to the
verify callback.
Here is the pseudo code:
import passportCustom from 'passport-custom';
const CustomStrategy = passportCustom.Strategy;
passport.use('strategy-name', new CustomStrategy(
function(req, callback) {
// Do your custom user finding logic here, or set to false based on req object
callback(null, user);
}
));
And a basic example:
passport.use(new CustomStrategy(
function(req, done) {
User.findOne({
username: req.body.username
}, function (err, user) {
done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'custom' strategy (or whatever you named the strategy upon registration), to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.post('/login',
passport.authenticate('custom', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
res.redirect('/');
}
);
$ npm install
$ npm test
Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Mike Bell