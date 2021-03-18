Passport strategy for authenticating with custom logic.

This module lets you authenticate using custom logic in your Node.js applications. It is based on passport-local module by Jared Hanson. By plugging into Passport, custom authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

npm install passport-custom

Usage

Configure Strategy

The custom authentication strategy authenticates users by custom logic of your choosing. The strategy requires a verify callback, which is where the custom logic goes and calls done providing a user. Note that, req is always passed as the first parameter to the verify callback.

Here is the pseudo code:

import passportCustom from 'passport-custom' ; const CustomStrategy = passportCustom.Strategy; passport.use( 'strategy-name' , new CustomStrategy( function ( req, callback ) { callback( null , user); } ));

And a basic example:

passport.use( new CustomStrategy( function ( req, done ) { User.findOne({ username : req.body.username }, function ( err, user ) { done(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'custom' strategy (or whatever you named the strategy upon registration), to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.post( '/login' , passport.authenticate( 'custom' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); } );

Tests

npm install npm test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Mike Bell