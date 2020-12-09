Cookie authentication strategy for Passport
This module lets you authenticate HTTP requests using cookies, it only allows you to recover the content of a cookie.
By plugging into Passport, bearer token support can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express..
$ npm install passport-cookie
The cookie authentication strategy authenticates users using a cookie. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts that credential and calls done providing a user.
passport.use(new CookieStrategy(
function(token, done) {
User.findByToken({ token: token }, function(err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
if (!user) { return done(null, false); }
return done(null, user);
});
}
));
You can pass the following options to the
CookieStrategy:
- `cookieName`: Cookie name (defaults to "token")
- `signed`: Are the cookie signed? (defaults to false)
- `passReqToCallback`: when `true`, `req` is the first argument to the verify callback (default: `false`)
passport.use(new CookieStrategy({
cookieName: 'auth',
signed: true,
passReqToCallback: true
}, function(req, token, done) {
User.findByToken({ token: token }, function(err, user) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
if (!user) { return done(null, false); }
return done(null, user);
});
})
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the 'cookie' strategy, to authenticate
requests. Requests containing cookies do not require session support, so the
session option can be set to
false.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get("/profile",
passport.authenticate("cookie", { session: false }),
function(req, res) {
res.json(req.user);
});
$ npm install
$ npm test
Thanks to Jared Hanson for his great Passport
Made with ❤ by ROJO 2 (http://rojo2.com)