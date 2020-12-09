Cookie authentication strategy for Passport

This module lets you authenticate HTTP requests using cookies, it only allows you to recover the content of a cookie.

By plugging into Passport, bearer token support can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express..

Install

$ npm install passport-cookie

Usage

Configure Strategy

The cookie authentication strategy authenticates users using a cookie. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts that credential and calls done providing a user.

passport.use( new CookieStrategy( function ( token, done ) { User.findByToken({ token : token }, function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (!user) { return done( null , false ); } return done( null , user); }); } ));

You can pass the following options to the CookieStrategy :

- `cookieName` : Cookie name (defaults to "token" ) - `signed` : Are the cookie signed? (defaults to false ) - `passReqToCallback` : when `true` , `req` is the first argument to the verify callback ( default: `false` )

passport.use( new CookieStrategy({ cookieName : 'auth' , signed : true , passReqToCallback : true }, function ( req, token, done ) { User.findByToken({ token : token }, function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return done(err); } if (!user) { return done( null , false ); } return done( null , user); }); })

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'cookie' strategy, to authenticate requests. Requests containing cookies do not require session support, so the session option can be set to false .

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( "/profile" , passport.authenticate( "cookie" , { session : false }), function ( req, res ) { res.json(req.user); });

Tests

$ npm install $ npm test

Thanks

Thanks to Jared Hanson for his great Passport

Contributors

License

The MIT License

