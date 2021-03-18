This is an Node.js Passport strategy for authenticating to Blizzard's Battle.net OAuth service. In order to use it you need to register an application at the Battle.net Developer Portal
$ npm install passport-bnet
const BnetStrategy = require('passport-bnet').Strategy;
const BNET_ID = process.env.BNET_ID;
const BNET_SECRET = process.env.BNET_SECRET;
// Use the BnetStrategy within Passport.
passport.use(new BnetStrategy({
clientID: BNET_ID,
clientSecret: BNET_SECRET,
callbackURL: "https://localhost:3000/oauth/battlenet/callback",
region: "us"
}, function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
return done(null, profile);
}));
app.get('/oauth/battlenet',
passport.authenticate('bnet'));
app.get('/oauth/battlenet/callback',
passport.authenticate('bnet', { failureRedirect: '/' }),
function(req, res){
res.redirect('/');
});