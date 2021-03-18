Passport Bnet

This is an Node.js Passport strategy for authenticating to Blizzard's Battle.net OAuth service. In order to use it you need to register an application at the Battle.net Developer Portal

Installation

npm install passport-bnet

Usage

Configure

const BnetStrategy = require ( 'passport-bnet' ).Strategy; const BNET_ID = process.env.BNET_ID; const BNET_SECRET = process.env.BNET_SECRET; passport.use( new BnetStrategy({ clientID : BNET_ID, clientSecret : BNET_SECRET, callbackURL : "https://localhost:3000/oauth/battlenet/callback" , region : "us" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { return done( null , profile); }));

Authenticate Requests

app.get( '/oauth/battlenet' , passport.authenticate( 'bnet' )); app.get( '/oauth/battlenet/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'bnet' , { failureRedirect : '/' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

License

The MIT License