openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

passport-bnet

by Blizzard
2.0.0 (see all)

Passport Strategy for Battle.net Login

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

246

GitHub Stars

194

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Passport Bnet

NPM version

This is an Node.js Passport strategy for authenticating to Blizzard's Battle.net OAuth service. In order to use it you need to register an application at the Battle.net Developer Portal

Installation

$ npm install passport-bnet

Usage

Configure

const BnetStrategy = require('passport-bnet').Strategy;
const BNET_ID = process.env.BNET_ID;
const BNET_SECRET = process.env.BNET_SECRET;

// Use the BnetStrategy within Passport.
passport.use(new BnetStrategy({
    clientID: BNET_ID,
    clientSecret: BNET_SECRET,
    callbackURL: "https://localhost:3000/oauth/battlenet/callback",
    region: "us"
}, function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
    return done(null, profile);
}));

Authenticate Requests

app.get('/oauth/battlenet',
    passport.authenticate('bnet'));

app.get('/oauth/battlenet/callback',
    passport.authenticate('bnet', { failureRedirect: '/' }),
    function(req, res){
        res.redirect('/');
    });

License

The MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial