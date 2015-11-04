Passport strategy for authenticating with Bitbucket using the OAuth 2.0 API.
This module lets you authenticate using Bitbucket in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Bitbucket authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.
$ npm install passport-bitbucket-oauth2
The Bitbucket authentication strategy authenticates users using a Bitbucket
account and OAuth tokens. The strategy requires a
verify callback, which
accepts these credentials and calls
done providing a user, as well as
options specifying a consumer key, consumer secret, and callback URL.
passport.use(new BitbucketStrategy({
clientID: BITBUCKET_CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: BITBUCKET_CLIENT_SECRET,
callbackURL: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/bitbucket/callback"
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
User.findOrCreate({ bitbucketId: profile.username }, function (err, user) {
return done(err, user);
});
}
));
Use
passport.authenticate(), specifying the
'bitbucket' strategy, to
authenticate requests.
For example, as route middleware in an Express application:
app.get('/auth/bitbucket',
passport.authenticate('bitbucket'));
app.get('/auth/bitbucket/callback',
passport.authenticate('bitbucket', { failureRedirect: '/login' }),
function(req, res) {
// Successful authentication, redirect home.
res.redirect('/');
});
For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.
$ npm install --dev
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)