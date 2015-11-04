Passport strategy for authenticating with Bitbucket using the OAuth 2.0 API.

This module lets you authenticate using Bitbucket in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Bitbucket authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

npm install passport-bitbucket-oauth2

Usage

Configure Strategy

The Bitbucket authentication strategy authenticates users using a Bitbucket account and OAuth tokens. The strategy requires a verify callback, which accepts these credentials and calls done providing a user, as well as options specifying a consumer key, consumer secret, and callback URL.

passport.use( new BitbucketStrategy({ clientID : BITBUCKET_CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : BITBUCKET_CLIENT_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/bitbucket/callback" }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { User.findOrCreate({ bitbucketId : profile.username }, function ( err, user ) { return done(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'bitbucket' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/bitbucket' , passport.authenticate( 'bitbucket' )); app.get( '/auth/bitbucket/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'bitbucket' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

For a complete, working example, refer to the login example.

Tests

npm install --dev make test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2013 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)