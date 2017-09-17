NOTICE: Bitbucket supports both OAuth 1.0 and OAuth 2.0. This strategy implements support for OAuth 1.0. If you are building a new client, Bitbucket strongly suggest using OAuth 2.0 as the preferred authentication method. In that case, passport-bitbucket-oauth2 can be used as a strategy.

Passport strategy for authenticating with Bitbucket using the OAuth 1.0a API.

This module lets you authenticate using Bitbucket in your Node.js applications. By plugging into Passport, Bitbucket authentication can be easily and unobtrusively integrated into any application or framework that supports Connect-style middleware, including Express.

Install

npm install passport-bitbucket

Usage

Create an Application

Before using passport-bitbucket , you must register an OAuth consumer with Bitbucket. If you have not already done so, a new consumer can be created at OAuth within Bitbucket's settings panel. Your consumer will be issued a key and secret, which need to be provided to the strategy.

Configure Strategy

The Bitbucket authentication strategy authenticates users using a Bitbucket account and OAuth tokens. The consumer key and consumer secret obtained when creating an application are supplied as options when creating the strategy. The strategy also requires a verify callback, which receives the access token and corresponding secret as arguments, as well as profile which contains the authenticated user's Bitbucket profile. The verify callback must call cb providing a user to complete authentication.

passport.use( new BitbucketStrategy({ consumerKey : BITBUCKET_CONSUMER_KEY, consumerSecret : BITBUCKET_CONSUMER_SECRET, callbackURL : "http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/bitbucket/callback" }, function ( token, tokenSecret, profile, cb ) { User.findOrCreate({ bitbucketId : profile.username }, function ( err, user ) { return cb(err, user); }); } ));

Authenticate Requests

Use passport.authenticate() , specifying the 'bitbucket' strategy, to authenticate requests.

For example, as route middleware in an Express application:

app.get( '/auth/bitbucket' , passport.authenticate( 'bitbucket' )); app.get( '/auth/bitbucket/callback' , passport.authenticate( 'bitbucket' , { failureRedirect : '/login' }), function ( req, res ) { res.redirect( '/' ); });

Examples

Developers using the popular Express web framework can refer to an example as a starting point for their own web applications. The example shows how to authenticate users using Twitter. However, because both Twitter and Bitbucket use OAuth 1.0, the code is similar. Simply replace references to Twitter with corresponding references to Bitbucket.

Contributing

Tests

The test suite is located in the test/ directory. All new features are expected to have corresponding test cases. Ensure that the complete test suite passes by executing:

$ make test

Coverage

All new feature development is expected to have test coverage. Patches that increse test coverage are happily accepted. Coverage reports can be viewed by executing:

$ make test -cov $ make view-cov

Support

Funding

This software is provided to you as open source, free of charge. The time and effort to develop and maintain this project is dedicated by @jaredhanson. If you (or your employer) benefit from this project, please consider a financial contribution. Your contribution helps continue the efforts that produce this and other open source software.

Funds are accepted via PayPal, Venmo, and other methods. Any amount is appreciated.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2016 Jared Hanson [http://jaredhanson.net/](http://jaredhanson.net/)